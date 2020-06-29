WV State Museum to reopen July 7

The West Virginia State Museum, located in the Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex, will reopen to visitors July 7. The museum will operate under normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The maximum occupancy will be limited to 52 people. Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all times. Museum staff will wear face coverings and follow special cleaning guidelines in accordance with best practices from the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All visitors to the museum are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry. Visitors will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form.
The West Virginia State Museum Gift Shop also will open on July 7 and resume normal business hours. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, contact the West Virginia State Museum at 304-558-0220.