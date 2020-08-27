Hurricane Laura made landfall in the United States Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm, meaning the Charleston and Huntington areas most likely will experience a wet upcoming weekend.
The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that Laura would create an "unsurvivable storm surge with large, destructive waves [that] will cause catastrophic damage" in communities from Texas to Louisiana. The storm left at least three people dead as of Thursday morning.
Southern and western parts of West Virginia will see the remnants from Laura as early as today, but the Mountain State likely won't experience a weather emergency this weekend, said Robert Hart, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Charleston.
"The system should start arriving in our area Friday night into Saturday morning in a much weaker form," Hart said. "It's only going to be just a little breezy, nothing too bad. We may see a gust between 20 to 30 miles per hour, mainly across the higher elevations."
Flash flooding in the area is more likely to occur late today and into early Saturday, Hart said.
"The main weather impact from this system is going to be rain and potential flooding as the storm system moves through Friday night and Saturday," he said. "We're going to have quite a bit of rain moving across the area. Some areas could see one to three inches of rain from Friday night through Saturday with isolated higher amounts possible, and that could lead to some isolated or scattered high water impacts especially across typical flood prone areas."
Laura, like the majority of hurricanes, was never really projected to do much damage in West Virginia, Hart said. Often, these storms are too weakened to wreak havoc the way they do in the deep South, but West Virginians should still be prepared this weekend, as a second system might follow Laura's remnants.
"As this system moves east on Saturday another weather system may quickly move in behind it. It's just going to be more like a normal weather system moving across, except this one is just going to be bringing a lot more rain to our area," he said.
But beginning late Sunday, the storms will bring the potential of "at least a brief period" of cooler temperatures and less-humid air from the rainfall, Hart said.
He advised for West Virginians this weekend with outdoor plans to be mindful of the coming storms, especially those in flood-prone areas.