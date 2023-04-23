Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One hundred and two Charleston and Logan area delivery, warehouse, vending and merchandising employees represented by Teamsters Local 175 have opted to go on strike after voting down a three-year contract proposal offered by Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on Sunday.

The final vote Sunday afternoon was 78-0.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you