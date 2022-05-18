The West Virginia Women’s Business Center held a delayed grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the newly renovated City Center at Slack Plaza, in Charleston.
Although a planned grand opening was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been providing services to about 200 small-business owners and more than 2,000 program participants since it began operating in October 2020.
The Women's Business Center, which also has offices in Fairmont and Morgantown, offers free one-on-one advising services, financial and capital advising, a mentorship pairing program and several other educational resources to female and minority business owners across the state. The group is planning to open a Huntington location soon.
Many of the center's services have been online-oriented as a result of opening during the pandemic. However, officials say they hope to begin offering more in-person events as pandemic restrictions continue to ease.
Women’s Business Centers are part of a national effort by the U.S. Small Business Administration to support female entrepreneurs and small-business owners. The West Virginia Women's Business Center is the first of its kind in the Mountain State, making West Virginia the second-to-last state to operate one.
While the centers receive federal funds through the Small Business Administration, they also are sponsored by an organization within their home state. Partner Community Capital, a small-business loan fund that has been assisting entrepreneurs in underserved areas of Appalachia since 2001, is sponsoring the West Virginia center.
During Wednesday's ceremony, Nora Myers, executive director of the West Virginia Women's Business Center, announced the organization's new mentorship program: Start, Scale, Succeed. The free mentor-pairing program allows new or experienced entrepreneurs to connect with and offer advice to others across the state, according to Myers.
She said the program fits with the organization's goal of connecting entrepreneurs statewide and being inclusive to those in rural areas.
Myers also said the group has hired a summer intern to assist in researching the needs of small-business owners in minority communities to increase minority outreach.
Other speakers Wednesday discussed the various financial barriers that minority entrepreneurs and small-business owners might face in West Virginia.
“There are many reasons why an individual might not qualify for business loans, but those same people often have so much love for their community and a strong desire to give back and help as part of that mission,” said Marten Jenkins, CEO and president of Partner Community Capital.
State Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said women are still facing lower wages, which can make it more difficult for them to secure funding.
“I couldn’t get money from a bank,” Young said. “I didn’t have a ton of credit. And we know that there’s a lot of women out there and a lot of minority-owned business people, but have no idea what they’re doing, but they love what they do.”
Rebecca Cobourne, owner of Braids and Twists, a Charleston hair salon, said the West Virginia Women's Business Center helped her secure funding and manage the back end of her business while she was relocating.
“As a small business, you find that, when you open, you’re running every aspect of the business,” she said.
Karen Friel, West Virginia District director of the Small Business Administration, spoke of the importance of small businesses to the economy.
“Small businesses are that centerpiece here in West Virginia and across the nation,” said Friel. “They’re the center of our communities, and they employ nearly half of the private-sector workforce.”
To learn more about the West Virginia Women's Business Center, visit www.wvwomen.org or call at 304-525-8000.