About 400 East Bank households in eastern Kanawha County are getting water from West Virginia American Water following Wednesday’s finalization of the utility’s acquisition of the former municipal water system.
The buyout is the latest in a string of American Water acquisitions. Company President Robert Burton said the utility is “in talks” with Cedar Grove officials to take over their system. If that happens, Kanawha County would be home to only one public water utility, St. Albans Municipal Utility Commission.
“There were no problems with [the water service] really, other than the infrastructure wasn’t good — we needed new [water] lines, and we couldn’t afford them,” said East Bank Mayor Charles Blair. “To be honest, and I’m not trying to be difficult because [American Water] has been good to us, but with them maybe buying Cedar Grove, we didn’t have a choice but to sell. They would have gotten us eventually, anyway.”
Cedar Grove sold water to East Bank and the town of Glasgow, which American Water acquired last year.
American Water buying East Bank’s system takes the burden of maintaining a non-compliant system off the financially strapped town.
American Water paid the town $760,000 for the system and its assets. The total sale price was originally $820,000, but $60,000 had to be paid back to the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for a grant previously awarded to the town for water infrastructure repairs.
Customers will see monthly water rates increase $4.56, from $38.90 to $43.46 per 3,000 gallons, according to previous Public Service Commission filings. That matches American Water’s regional rates for Kanawha County.
East Bank’s water service had not deteriorated as much as other West Virginia municipalities, where service can stop for weeks at a time and the water changes color daily and, in some cases, can be harmful to human health. But the system wasn’t perfect.
A crew recently dug up a wooden water line, which haven’t been widely used for water systems in more than 100 years. And the system leaks.
Annual reports filed by the Town of East Bank do not include specific numbers or percentages for the town’s water loss rate. Regulators consider noncompliant any system with more than 15% unaccounted water.
Burton said East Bank is similar to other towns, where the upkeep needs the water system outpace resources.
“There are a lot of places, across West Virginia — I mean, look at the water and sewage infrastructure grades statewide — a lot of places that have a lot of needs, infrastructure that is aging and they don’t have the resources to take care of it,” Burton said. “This gives them a chance to have experts take over the system. We’re excited when we get to bring solutions to towns like East Bank and Glasgow.”
Still, there are critics.
A push for de-privatizing the area’s water utilities followed the 2014 Elk River Chemical Spill, when thousands of American Water customers in the Kanawha Valley and beyond were threatened by 10,000 gallons of industrial solvent in the system.
Blair said he no longer has to worry about paying for upgrading the lines or ensuring service doesn’t become inoperable. He said residents will save money long-term as rates don’t have to increase to pay for system upgrades.
Further, the town now has a $760,000 nest egg, Blair said. That could go toward a lot of things — a new roof for city hall and road work. It would not hurt to spruce up some buildings, Blair said.
“There are really a thousand things we could do with that money,” Blair said, “but right now we’re going to wait and see what [auditors say] we can do. It’ll go to good use around here though, I know it.”