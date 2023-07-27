Lingering humidity paired with high temperatures brought on by rising atmospheric pressure have set the stage for heat index values in the low 100s through Saturday across much of West Virginia's lowlands, both west and east of the Alleghenies.
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued heat advisories valid through Friday night for all counties west of, or including, segments of Interstate 79, plus all of the state's Northern Panhandle, its southern coalfields, and the Eastern Panhandle counties of Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan.
Heat advisories are issued to warn the public that failure to take precautions, such as limiting outdoor activity to early morning hours, spending as much time as possible in airconditioned space, and drinking plenty of fluids, could lead to life-threatening illnesses, such as heat stroke.
Several West Virginia cities, including Charleston and Huntington, were expected to attain heat indices of 100 or more on Thursday afternoon, with additional cities reaching triple-digit status on Friday and Saturday.
In Charleston, cooling centers were open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and North Charleston community centers, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kanawha County Centralized Assessment Office on Smith Street.
Elsewhere in Kanawha County, cooling centers were scheduled to operate Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Marmet and Dunbar recreation centers, and from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at South Charleston Community Center.
The current heat wave's highest heat indices are expected to be reached on Friday, with Huntington forecast to top the state at 110, followed by Charleston at 109, Sutton and Parkersburg each at 109, and Williamson at 102.
Without humidity being taken into account, air temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 98 degrees in Huntington and 95 degrees in Charleston.
The National Weather Service's heat index forecast for Saturday calls for heat index values of 108 in both Huntington and Charleston, 107 in Sutton, 106 in Parkersburg and 103 in Williamson.
A chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms exists through Friday night across the counties covered by the heat advisory, according to the NWS, while a slow-moving cold front, expected arrive from the west on Saturday, should increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night through early Sunday.
By Sunday, high temperatures are expected to return to the 80s in the Charleston area, and remain there at least through Tuesday.
