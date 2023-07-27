Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

sunhat feature
Buy Now

Steve Hawkins of Tempo Construction shades his face with a sun visor added to his hardhat while working to construct sidewalks next to MacCorkle Avenue, in Kanawha City, Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Lingering humidity paired with high temperatures brought on by rising atmospheric pressure have set the stage for heat index values in the low 100s through Saturday across much of West Virginia's lowlands, both west and east of the Alleghenies.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued heat advisories valid through Friday night for all counties west of, or including, segments of Interstate 79, plus all of the state's Northern Panhandle, its southern coalfields, and the Eastern Panhandle counties of Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you