A four-week archeological field school operated by West Virginia State University on the grounds of the Malden home once occupied by 19th century Kanawha County Renaissance man John P. Hale helped provide historians with a more complete picture of Hale's life and time as a salt baron.
Hale, a direct descendant of the legendary Mary Draper Ingles, was at various times in his life a student, physician, businessman, politician, historian, author, entrepreneur, civic leader, slaveholder and Confederate officer.
Born at Ingles Ferry, Virginia, near the site where his great-grandmother had been living when she and two of her children were abducted by a Shawnee raiding party in 1755, Hale moved to Charleston at age 17 to enroll in Mercer Academy, which he attended in 1841 and 1842.
After being mentored by Charleston physician Spicer Patrick, Hale attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, graduating in 1845. But after returning to Charleston, the Malden area's burgeoning salt-making industry -- in which an uncle, Crockett Ingles, had earlier become deeply involved -- proved to be an overwhelming distraction for the young doctor. He put his medical practice on hold to test his entrepreneurial skills.
Hale is believed to have lived in Malden during much of his early tenure as a salt maker, which began in the late 1840s. By the 1870s, he returned to Charleston, where his vision, entrepreneurial spirit and energy helped both he and the Kanawha River city prosper.
"The historical record of Hale's life here is fragmentary," said Dr. Michael Workman, an associate professor of history at WVSU and director of the field school, during the project's last day of activity on Wednesday.
"We've dug up fragments of information from the historic record and fragments from archeology," Workman said. While those bits of knowledge will help fill in the gaps about what is known about Hale and Malden during his time here, "we still don't have a full narrative," he said.
During the archeological portion of the field school, held on the grounds of the 185-year-old Malden Drive home Hale once occupied, WVSU students and volunteers began their work by excavating a series of shovel test pits -- small holes dug at equal depths and distances from each other along a grid. Soil from the pits was sifted through a screen to locate smaller artifacts, and the surfaces of the pits were examined to identify any structural features.
From what was learned from the the subsurface lay of the land from the test pits, three larger pits were excavated.
"In one of the large pits, we found fragments of melted glass, bones, animal teeth and ceramic material," indicating the site of a detached kitchen, said consulting archeologist Dr. Carl DeMuth of Marshall University, the project's field director. Kitchens were often located outside larger 19th century homes in warmer climates to avoid putting their residents in close proximity to wood-burning cookstoves during the heat of summer and to decrease the risk of fire, he said.
A second larger pit, dug under what was once the parking area for Cabin Creek Quilts, which used the home as its headquarters from the 1990s through the early 2000s, produced nine foundation stones believed to have once supported a cottage associated with the home.
A third pit was found to contain a number of prehistoric artifacts, including a stone blade believed to have been crafted between 10,000 and 1,000 BCE, along with a chisel and projectile point believed from the same era.
Fragments of crockery, flatware and glass, along with marbles, beads, nails and a skeleton key were among other items turned up during the dig.
While the 1838-vintage home has long been known as Hale House, a search of Kanawha County deed books turned up no evidence that Hale had ever bought, sold or otherwise owned the home. Census records for 1850 indicate that Hale resided at a home at an unspecified address in Malden on the Kanawha and James River Turnpike, now Malden Drive, which passes in front of the historic home. Data collected during the 1870 census indicated that Hale was then living in Charleston.
Hale's career in the salt industry saw him buying and consolidating salt properties and furnaces across the Kanawha Valley's salt-producing area east of Charleston. He served as president of the Kanawha Salt Company, a cooperative -- some would say cartel -- of more than a dozen Kanawha Valley salt manufacturers that collapsed not long after it was formed in 1864. In the 1870s, Hale founded and served as president of the Snow Hill Salt Company near present-day Daniel Boone Roadside Park.
Hale formed a Confederate artillery battery in the early days of the Civil War and fought in one of its early engagements -- the Battle of Scary Creek near the Kanawha-Putnam border.
But Hale's service in the Southern cause lasted less than three months, Workman said, apparently because he was upset over how his military superiors were making use of his battery.
Hale remained active in commercial ventures during the war, regardless of whether the Confederate or Union flag flew over the Kanawha Valley.
In 1863, he helped organize a Charleston bank and began operating "Here's Your Mule," the first steam packet boat on the upper Kanawha River. He helped form the Kanawha Salt Company the following year. After the war ended, Hale's business activity accelerated. In 1868, he began operating "The Pet," the first steam-powered yacht on the the Kanawha, and in 1869, began producing bricks with the Valley's first brick-making machine, used to pave Summers and Capitol streets.
By the early 1870s, Hale had opened Charleston's first gas company, launched its first steam-powered ferry, opened its first theater, operated its first ice delivery service and steam-powered laundry. In 1871, he was elected Charleston's mayor.
Hale was a leader in the movement to have the state Capitol moved from Wheeling to Charleston, and led a group of private investors who financed its construction. After the Capitol move was approved, Hale built a 100-room hotel, Hale House, near the site of the downtown structure to house legislators during their work sessions in the new capitol city.
In his later years, Hale helped found the West Virginia Historical and Antiquarian Society, forerunner to the State Archives, and wrote a pair of regional history books.
"He was a slaver and a Confederate -- we have to recognize that," Workman said. "But I think he should also be recognized for how industrious he was."
During a ceremony on Thursday marking the successful completion of the field school, DeMuth praised participating WVSU students for the hard work they put into the project. "They really moved a lot of dirt," he said.
DeMuth said he was also impressed with public interest in the field school's work. "I've never seen the community turn out like they did for this project," he said. "We had more than 100 people come out to watch what we were doing" or to help with the work, he said.
"It was a lot of work, but a lot of fun, too," said WVSU junior Tyler Means. "For me, it was interesting to see how the science of archeology works. And it was nice to know that people in West Virginia have an appreciation for local history."
Hale House is part of WVSU's Booker T. Washington complex of historic sites in Malden that also includes the African Zion Baptist Church, built in 1872; the nearby buildings that replicate Booker T. Washington's boyhood cabin and school; and Booker T. Washington Memorial Park.
"West Virginia State University has a long history of supporting the community," WVSU President Ericke Cage said during Thursday's event. "We're proud to be stewards of this historic place."
