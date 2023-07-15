Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A four-week archeological field school operated by West Virginia State University on the grounds of the Malden home once occupied by 19th century Kanawha County Renaissance man John P. Hale helped provide historians with a more complete picture of Hale's life and time as a salt baron.

Hale, a direct descendant of the legendary Mary Draper Ingles, was at various times in his life a student, physician, businessman, politician, historian, author, entrepreneur, civic leader, slaveholder and Confederate officer.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you