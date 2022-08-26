Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Students and faculty from West Virginia State University gathered Friday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson, an alumna of the school, on what would have been her 104th birthday.

Johnson, who died in February 2020 at the age of 101, began attending West Virginia State at 14, when — as a Black woman — she was unable to pursue further education in her native Greenbrier County. Four years later, she graduated from the school with degrees in both mathematics and French.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Recommended for you