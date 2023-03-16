If happy anxiety exists, Chris Marshall might have briefly found it Thursday.
“I’m a ball of nerves, but I feel pretty good,” said Marshall, 39, as he and a packed house at Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille watched West Virginia University take on Maryland in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Mountaineers led 49-41 with 12:20 to play when Marshall expressed his optimism. When it was all over, anxiety and happiness had both taken a hike, as WVU fell to the Terrapins 67-65 in the South Region opener at Birmingham, Alabama. Only disappointment remained.
Between 150 and 200 people wedged into the Capitol Street bar/restaurant to take in the game. As the teams battled in a see-saw affair, one unwitting woman entered both the establishment and a bit of levity into the proceedings.
“Could we get a table for seven?” she asked, not joking.
Well before the 12:15 p.m. tipoff, fans had packed the place, from old to young. Among the young was Brady Lilly, 13, a student at Summersville Middle School. Lilly and his classmates had already missed two days because of snow this week. The break got extended for a trip to the boys state high school basketball tournament, which is also in town. The WVU game was an added bonus.
“It’s been really fun, a great experience,” Lilly said. “It makes you want to get to the state tournament when you get to high school.”
The Mountaineers led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but eventually surrendered the lead and trailed 32-30 at the break.
Fans were happy early on. “If [Erik] Stevenson can make a shot, we’ll be OK," said Mat Currey, 53, of Dunbar. “It’s been a tough season.” Currey referenced WVU’s rigorous schedule, both in- and out-of-conference. Stevenson scored nine points and wasn’t much of a factor in the game.
Nathan Shipe, 28, of Ritchie County, also enjoyed the early going. “The pace is the way we like it, and we’re scoring off turnovers. Let your defense turn into offense.”
As the second half wore on, though, a few people headed for the exit while the rest were left to agonize. WVU could not hold an eight-point lead. A psychological blow occurred when it appeared that all five Mountaineers batted around a loose ball only to have a Maryland player snatch it, dunk it and break a 59-59 tie. The Adelphia crowd let out a grief-filled groan.
“What is wrong with us?” Marshall asked, not loudly and to no one in particular.
Maryland extended the advantage to 64-59 with 2:39 left and survived a half-court WVU heave at the buzzer.
“It was the same problems we’ve had all year,” said Brandon Black, 36, of Charleston. “Poor clock management. Not being able to make a shot for long stretches of time.”
Faith Cobb, 22, a member of the staff at Adelphia, may or may not be a huge WVU fan, but she is partial to Adelphia being full.
“It’s a great day, especially for a Thursday, having the whole restaurant full before noon,” she said. “It all worked out great.”
Temperatures reached 65 degrees Thursday, and the high school tournament crowd didn’t hurt business. Manager Samar Poindexter said the NCAA tournament normally means the place is nearing the end of the winter blahs.
Two ladies got in on the party at the last minute. Ann Pancake, 30, of Charleston didn’t know the Mountaineers were playing Thursday until her mother called to inform her. “I know we’re No. 9 [seed] and we made it,” Pancake said.
Friend Jenny Keffer, 33, of Charleston, said the Mountaineers’ 1-6 start in Big 12 Conference play had her doubtful.
“I didn’t think they were going to make [the NCAA tournament],” she said. “They were horrible.” But Keffer, a Kanawha County teacher on spring break, agreed to go with her friend.
They were squeezed into a table for two against a wall, which was not bad, considering the number of happy, anxious and, ultimately, sad fans already wedged in.