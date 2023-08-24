WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals has opened a new facility for outpatient therapy and rehabilitation in South Charleston.
Previously located at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital, the 9,000-square-foot new facility is at the Riverwalk Mall on MacCorkle Avenue.
Speech, physical and occupational therapy continue to be offered at the new space. Cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation have also been added for patients with heart and lung needs, such as a recent heart surgery or lung disease.
Construction began in April, and the facility started accepting patients two weeks ago. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday.
Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, said the space was designed with patients and their families in mind.
"When considering a new home for physical therapy and rehabilitation center, we knew we wanted a space that was convenient but also gave enough space to work with patients to help them achieve their goals, which is to get back to a normal life," he said.
The new cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services complement WVU Medicine's cardiac surgery expansion in Charleston and Southern West Virginia, Rosencrance said.
Jill Daniels, physical therapy director at the facility, said she has received positive feedback from patients in the past few weeks.
On average, people will come to the facility for six to eight weeks, depending on their needs. Many patients are coming to receive multiple services, Daniels said, and some come multiple times a week.
"The patients love it. The staff love it," she said. "It's a great location."
The free parking and being able to enter the facility on the main level is also helpful for patients, said Kristin Anderson, vice president of marketing and communications with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals.
There are two gyms in the building for therapy, but employees can also use them to work out 24 hours a day.
One hallway has exam rooms for speech therapy and the other has about a dozen curtained-off stations for physical therapy.
A room is also available for pediatric occupational, speech and physical therapy.
"I'm very excited that we're here in this location to serve the community," Daniels said.
