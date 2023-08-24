Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals has opened a new facility for outpatient therapy and rehabilitation in South Charleston.

Previously located at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital, the 9,000-square-foot new facility is at the Riverwalk Mall on MacCorkle Avenue.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

