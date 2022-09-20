Of 1,051 LSTs built for the U.S. Navy during World War II to land tanks, trucks, ammunition and other supplies at Allied invasion beachheads, only one — the USS LST 325 — continues to operate under its own power.
On Monday, the 80-year-old landing ship docked at Charleston's Haddad Riverfront Park, where its 50-member volunteer crew will host tours Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 328-foot-long LST (Landing Ship, Tank) left its home port of Evanston, Indiana, on Sept. 11 for a month-long tour that included a Sept. 15-18 stop at Ashland, Kentucky, and will end after a Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 stop in Cincinnati.
LSTs were designed to carry cargo, vehicles and troops directly onto shore without having to rely on docks or piers. Huge bow doors allowed ramps to be deployed directly onto beaches, allowing tanks and other vehicles to be quickly offloaded. A flat keel allowed the ships to beach themselves and remain upright while unloading took place.
The ship, which could carry up to 20 M4 Sherman tanks, was equipped with two twin, and four single, 40 mm antiaircraft guns and two 20 mm guns. It was operated by a crew of 100 enlisted men and 10 officers.
The LST's design soon proved its worth, since usable ports in invasion zones were scarce.
"Before the Allies began invading places occupied by the Germans and Italians, they bombed as many of their ports as they could," said Bob Kubota, the captain of LST 325's all-volunteer crew. "Then, as the Axis forces were forced to retreat, they blew up the ports that remained so the Allies wouldn't be able to use them."
Most of the LSTs, Kubota said, were built at inland ports, in places like Seneca, Illinois, Jeffersonville and Evansville, Indiana, and Pittsburgh. Evansville produced more of the vessels than any other city, which had a lot to do with it being LST 325's home base.
LST 325, however, was built at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where it was launched on Oct. 27, 1942. It arrived at Oman, Algeria, in mid-April of 1943, and spent the next three months practicing loading and beaching operations with American and British army units, in preparation for the Allied invasion of Sicily in July 1943.
LST 325 was one of about 4,000 allied ships that made up the invasion fleet, and made six additional trips to support the offensive in the weeks following the landing, carrying supplies and troops to the Mediterranean island and Italian prisoners of war away from it.
In September 1943, during the Allied invasion of Salerno, on the Italian mainland, four members of the crew and four British soldiers aboard the ship were wounded during an attack by German fighter-bombers.
On June 7, 1944 — D-Day Plus 1 for the Normandy invasion — LST 325 was anchored off Omaha Beach, where it offloaded troops and supplies into smaller landing craft to reach the obstacle-strewn beach and took aboard German prisoners of war. In the months that followed, the ship made 42 round trips between England and France, including multiple landings at Omaha, Utah, Gold and Juno beaches, and the city of Rouen on the Seine River.
In December 1944, LST 325 helped rescue nearly 700 U.S. servicemen from the troopship Empire Javelin, torpedoed while crossing the English Channel.
The ship returned to the United States in May 1945, where it underwent repairs and was outfitted with a device used to launch and retrieve a light observation aircraft. Following a shakedown cruise to test the device, the ship had been scheduled to sail to the Pacific to report for duty in that theater of operations, according to a history on the ship's website. But the day before LST 325 was set to sail, news arrived that the Japanese had surrendered and the war was over.
Like other LSTs that survived the war relatively unscathed, LST 325 was decommissioned in the months following the war's end. While a number of the ships were recommissioned in 1951 for use in the Korean War, LST 325 returned to active duty with the Navy that year to land equipment, supplies and personnel needed to build missile-detecting radar stations along the Arctic coasts of Canada and Greenland.
After being deactivated again in 1961, the Navy transferred LST 325 to Greece's navy three years later. It remained a part of the Greek navy until 1999, when it was decommissioned for a third time.
"There were more LSTs made during World War II than any other types of ships combined," Kubota said.
So, by 1999, there was no shortage of LST veterans seeking to preserve a portion of their military heritage.
"In 2000, a group of vets started looking for a working LST to preserve," Kubota said. After one such vessel was located, but a transfer of ownership fell through, LST 325 was identified as a viable alternative, "and 40 guys went to Greece and spent four or five months getting it seaworthy again," according to Kubota.
Another group of volunteers served as the ship's crew for its final crossing of the Atlantic. The ship arrived at Mobile, Alabama, in 2001, and eventually made its way to Evansville, where it became a museum and memorial ship for those who served their country aboard LSTs.
"We try to visit three cities each year, but COVID kept us from doing it the past two years," Kubota said.
Fees charged for tours of the ship account for the only source of operating and maintaining it, he said. Volunteers traveling with the ship serve as docents at key points of interest on the tours. A $15 fee is charged for adults touring the ship, while a $7 fee is charged for those between 6 and 17 years old.
Kubota, a retired inland marine captain, said one of the benefits of his work as skipper of the LST while on tour is "seeing a lot of people come out to wave and watch us pass. It's kind of surprising, but it's a nice surprise."