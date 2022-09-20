Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Of 1,051 LSTs built for the U.S. Navy during World War II to land tanks, trucks, ammunition and other supplies at Allied invasion beachheads, only one — the USS LST 325 — continues to operate under its own power.

On Monday, the 80-year-old landing ship docked at Charleston's Haddad Riverfront Park, where its 50-member volunteer crew will host tours Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

