The businesses and historic homes of Charleston’s East End will be in the spotlight Saturday with back-to-back events that are expected to draw crowds of people.
The East End Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon, followed by the Foam at the Dome craft beer festival from 2 to 6 p.m.
Typically held the Saturday before Mother’s Day, both events were canceled last year because of COVID-19.
For the first time this year, the beer festival will move from its previous spot on Kanawha Boulevard by the state Capitol to the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth Street.
“I think it's a really exciting, sort of welcome back, if you will, after such a long hiatus,” said Ric Cavender, executive director of Charleston Main Streets. “The yard sale is always such an awesome opportunity to feature the beautiful architecture of the neighborhood, the old, beautiful houses. And events like Foam at the Dome are a perfect opportunity to showcase the businesses on the East End.”
Both events are fundraisers for Charleston Main Streets. Old Colony Realtors is the title sponsor for both.
This year, 43 people have registered to sell in the yard sale, which is a lower number than usual, but that was expected, Cavender said.
“And also keep in mind, there are a lot of folks who run out of time and they don't register on the website to have their yard on the map, but they still participate anyway, which is fine,” he said. “So, there will definitely be more than 43.”
The East End Yard Sale started in 1990 and was held annually until the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. This year’s event will be two hours shorter than usual, and is not open to nonresidential sellers. In past years, those vendors would set up in the Kanawha County Board of Education’s Elizabeth Street parking lot.
Margaret Chico-Eddy, of the East End Neighborhood Community Association, which also sponsors the yard sale, said residents love the event as a way to bring people to the neighborhood and to get rid of items they no longer need.
“People look forward to this and, when we couldn’t have it, it was a huge disappointment to not only the people on the East End, but all those from near and far that come and look forward to this every year,” she said.
As of Thursday, approximately 650 tickets to Foam at the Dome had been sold, Cavender said. As a COVID-19 precaution, the organization is capping ticket sales to around the same level as they were in 2019, he said.
Advance ticket sales are expected to total between 1,000 and 1,200, he said. In years past, the beer festival has drawn people from 16 states, he said.
In addition to capping ticket sales to head off any COVID-19 spread, all volunteers for the event are required to be vaccinated against the virus. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available
“While taking precautions," Cavender said, "we are excited to finally be hosting our events again.”