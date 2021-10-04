First responders from Yeager Airport, the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing, the city of Charleston and Kanawha County took part in a training scenario Monday that involved rescuing passengers from an aircraft that caught fire after making an emergency landing at the airport.
The state Aeronautics Commission’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Simulator, a partial passenger jet fuselage equipped with natural gas-fueled flame ports and mats, served as the centerpiece of the exercise.
The drill was held to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration requirements to hold a full-scale, unrehearsed exercise once every three years at Yeager to test emergency response time and readiness levels.
In Monday’s scenario, firefighters used a water cannon and fire hoses to extinguish flames caused by a ground fire sparked when the aircraft skidded off the runway after its nose gear collapsed, before spreading into the plane. Student volunteers simulated passengers, who were assisted away from the scene after their injuries were assessed and triaged.
“The more sweat you put into exercises like this, the less stress you’ll have in a real situation,” said Russell Kennedy, Yeager Airport’s operations manager.
Although required on a triennial basis, “we’re looking at doing something like this every year, to help keep our passengers safe,” Kennedy said.