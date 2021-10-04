A Chicago-based aviation consulting firm has been contracted to conduct an environmental impact study of a plan to extend Yeager Airport’s runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot safety overrun areas at each end, making use of land in neighboring Coonskin Park.
During a special meeting on Monday, the Charleston airport’s governing board authorized its chairman, Ed Hill, to sign a contract with Ricondo & Associates to conduct the study, funded through a $5.6 million grant approved last month by the Federal Aviation Administration. The study is expected to take about three years to complete.
“This is a major first step for our Runway Safety Project,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller.
In addition to addressing environmental issues involved in the massive earth-moving effort the project would entail, the study will identify improvements that could be made at Coonskin to mitigate the loss of land now used by the park, Keller said.
The airport already owns a swath of land that extends into the park from the east end of the runway and follows the path of the Federal Aviation Administration’s approach light towers across Coonskin Drive to a ridgetop that was cleared and leveled years ago to eliminate a flight obstruction.
Land now occupied by several Coonskin Park picnic shelters, trails and woodland tracts would be claimed by project, but the park’s swimming pool, lodge, administration building, golf course, soccer stadium and tennis courts would not be taken, according to airport officials.
Keller said Ricondo is expected to establish a website for the study to help explain the process. The study will include a public comment process, he said.
A massive earth-moving project is needed to provide Yeager with a 7,000-foot runway with 1,000-foot long, 500-foot wide safety zones at each end. The airport seeks the improvements to meet the needs of aircraft expected to be using the facility in the decades to come, and to fully meet Federal Aviation Administration safety standards.
Basically, the section of valley that now exists between the east end of the runway and the partially cleared ridgetop across Coonskin Drive would need to be filled. The work would create 60 to 70 acres of developable, off-runway land for the airport, as well a tract of relatively flat acreage for recreational development at Coonskin, according to airport officials.
If the project clears the environmental hurdle and receives construction funding, “it will be the most important project ever undertaken” by the airport authority,” said board member Allen Tackett.
“It took nine million cubic yards of earth-moving to create this airport in the 1940s,” Keller said. “The Runway Safety Project involves 23 million cubic yards.”