Nearly a year to the day that 3,000 pounds of a toxic chemical spilled into Paint Creek, Dwight Siemiaczko and Donald Wiley used similar suffering metaphors.
“This spill into Paint Creek and what it did is a gut punch,” said Siemiaczko, 70, who founded the Paint Creek Watershed Association in 1995. “We’ve made tremendous inroads in cleaning up that creek, dealing with acid mine drainage and getting trash out of the stream. Everything we’ve worked for just went away.”
Wiley also used a gastronomical analogy. “It feels like you’ve been hit in the stomach.”
It is unclear whether the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has tested the affected soil from an Aug. 24, 2022, spill which killed thousands of fish on Paint Creek and threatened residents’ drinking water.
Kanawha County commissioners, meanwhile, have hired investigators who say multiple soil samples show “high concentrations” of empigen, the chemical that flowed into the creek after a tractor-trailer carrying the substance crashed on Interstate 64. Commissioner Lance Wheeler revealed that news during the commission's meeting last week.
Calls to the DEP went unreturned Monday and Tuesday.
“We can’t get an answer about what was spilled,” Siemiaczko said. “There is no safety data sheet. We’re wondering if it’s safe to eat the fish. I don’t know.”
Initial reports said the DEP had “contained” the spill, which sent the chemical cascading into Skitter Creek, a tributary of Paint Creek, just below the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax.
“First, we were told that everything was good,” Wheeler said. “The DEP said everything was clear.”
In February, the commission learned the trucking company that operated the tractor-trailer, Gadsden Gaillard and West, had contracted environmental consulting firm Potesta and Associates to monitor the site.
Potesta observed foam in the water this past winter, in January and February. That prompted Kanawha commissioners to order more testing.
Wheeler last week revealed the results of commission testing that showed the high levels. The lawsuit against the company is set for a mediation hearing Sept. 17. Wheeler, along with fellow Commissioners Kent Carper and Ben Salango, hope to recover costs of their own testing, eventual soil remediation and funds for the Paint Creek Watershed Association.
On a dry Monday, Wiley showed the Gazette-Mail a steady, small trail of white bubbles visible from the bank. He owns a handsome spread of land, bucolic, on the creek bank. Multiple structures inhabit it.
The bubbles balloon and multiply when it rains, Wiley and others said. Kanawha County’s emergency management director, C.W. Sigman, poured water on contaminated soil in the days after the spill and saw bubbling.
Shay Couch is president of the watershed association. He said he doesn’t believe the matter has received the attention it deserves, casting doubt on the DEP’s commitment.
The Kanawha and Fayette health departments responded quickly. Kanawha health officials did not find the contaminant in residents’ hand-dug wells but could not assure them that it would not materialize. Water makes its way underground where it wants.
About 34 families in the area use hand-dug wells, including Andy Kees, who has three. He is suing the trucking company. He said he doesn’t know if his water is safe or not.
“I’ve still got to buy drinking water,” he said.
Couch said there is an easy explanation for why the community is still grappling for answers a year later.
“It’s the Upper Kanawha Valley,” he said. “If this had happened in South Charleston, you’d see all kind of response.”
He did praise the Kanawha County Commission’s efforts. West Virginia American Water is preparing to extend service to those using wells.
Those who love Paint Creek can only sit, wait and hope that the chemical dislodges from creek sediment and moves downstream, where its unfortunate destination is the Kanawha River.
No one knows how long that will take.
