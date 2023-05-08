Anytime Ashley Vaughn can get brother Harley Hill out of the house, it’s a victory.
The fact he could do it last week at the YMCA on Hillcrest Drive, while hitting tennis balls and maybe making new friends, made it all the better.
Thirty-one-year-old Hill, who has Down syndrome, and two other younger athletes with disabilities made their Tennis for Fun debut. Tennis for Fun offers free tennis clinics for people with disabilities to have fun, socialize and hit a few balls.
“There’s just hardly anything at all to do designed for people with special needs,” Vaughn, 37 and Hill's guardian, said. "We’ve been looking for something to get him into for years now. ... We’ve only been here 20 minutes and he’s like smiling and excited. I know he’s going to look forward to coming back every week.”
Volunteers outnumbered participants about 15 to 3. Wednesday’s lesson was the first in what husband-and-wife team David and Sandy Campbell hope will be a growing program.
“Our hope is in a few weeks to have 25 or 30 here,” David Campbell said. “We’ve got the volunteers to support it.”
The Campbells spend the winters in Sarasota, Florida, and volunteer in a similar program there. That program had the advantage of dropping off participants from a nearby group home, furnishing a ready-made crop of 20 or so.
The task in Charleston is to get the word out and improve on Wednesday’s numbers. According to a flyer, interested participants must register at www.sowv.org and complete a Special Olympics WV Athlete Registration form.
This week's lessons are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, to accommodate participants’ schedules. After that, the Campbells hope to make 3:30 p.m. the permanent time. For more information, call the YMCA at 304-340-3527 the day of the lessons.
“When you’re special like that you don’t have a lot of friends, you know?” Vaughn said. “Something like this makes him feel important. You can tell just by looking at him that he’s doing a good job and everybody’s paying attention. The smallest things light him up.”
Hill and his much younger cohorts kept getting more into the swing as the hour progressed. Harley adopted the two-handed forehand approach, making more solid contact the more he played.
Volunteers peppered tennis with other activities, such as singing "Ring Around the Rosie" and "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."
Maitlyn Hines works at Applied Behavioral Learning Center in South Charleston and brought client Kaden to the event. That facility helps those with autism learn daily life skills.
“I think he’s really enjoying this,” Hines said, as Kaden demonstrated certain favorable body language and sounds with which she is familiar. “Kaden really doesn’t favor physical activity usually, so for him to actually love this is amazing.”
Hines says she senses parents of children with autism instinctively shelter them, assuming they won’t do well in active, group settings. Had Kaden not been enjoying the outing he simply would have walked away, she said.
YMCA Executive Director Brad Graham said he hopes the tennis lessons can be the start of something bigger.
“We’ll see what other needs there are for individuals with special needs and how the Y can help bridge that gap,” Graham said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive