Young won't testify in his defense in murder trial

Neither the defendant nor the man who took a plea deal in a Charleston murder case will testify in court.
Defense attorneys for Marcus Lamont Young said Wednesday morning that Young wouldn't testify in his own defense for the murder trial in the death of Terrell Davenport in 2017.
Young waived his rights before Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango Wednesday morning.
Young's previous co-defendant, Jaryionte Thomas, also won't testify, as neither Kanawha prosecutors nor Young's attorneys called him as a witness during what is on pace to be a two-day trial.
Jurors are scheduled to begin hear closing arguments this afternoon.
Thomas pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to first-degree murder, admitting to shooting at Davenport in front of the West Side Market on Dec. 14, 2017. Davenport died the next day.
Per the terms of Thomas' plea deal, he was to cooperate with prosecutors and investigators in the case when requested to do so. Thomas' plea deal also held that prosecutor will recommend he be sentenced to prison for life with mercy, meaning he'd be eligible to have a hearing before the West Virginia Parole Board after he's served 15 years in prison.
A life with mercy sentence does not guarantee a person will be released from prison on parole after 15 years.
Young, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Kanawha Assistant Prosecutors Deb Rusnak and Maryclaire Akers rested their case Wednesday after calling Joe Falligi to the stand. Falligi was one of the first responders who treated Davenport after he was shot, and he said neither he nor his partner saw a weapon near Davenport or concealed in his clothing as they treated him.
Tuesday was the first day of the trial. It included testimony from witnesses at the scene, as well as the presentation of a video of the bulk of the shooting, including what prosecutors said was Young and Thomas fatally shooting Davenport as he laid on the ground from three gunshot wounds he suffered inside of West Side Market, commonly referred to as MJ's.
Tusnak and Akers have said Young and Thomas shot Davenport after a brief conversation in the West Side Market. Thomas was the first to fire shots inside the store, and both Thomas and Young shot at Davenport after he stumbled outside of the store, the prosecutors said.
Young’s defense attorneys, Ed Bullman and Dan Holstein, didn’t dispute Young shot Davenport, but they said he only did so after he saw Davenport reach for his waistband. Young believed Davenport was reaching for a gun, the attorneys said, and they asked the jury to consider what Young did as voluntary manslaughter, not murder.
All of the witnesses who testified in the case said they did not see Davenport with a gun, and no one heard Davenport make any threats or state that the had a gun.
Thomas is incarcerated at Central Regional Jail. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 12.
Young is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.