As the Kanawha County Commission wraps up a program aimed at encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in young people, more than $1 million in federal pandemic relief funding has been distributed to county school teams and organizations.
The commission announced its TEAM Vaccinate program in August after Rev. Matthew Watts, of Grace Bible Church, suggested the commission work with student-athletes to promote COVID-19 vaccines among young people.
A total of 257 teams participated in the program, which awarded $1.16 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Commissioner Ben Salango said the commission had set aside $1.5 million for the program, but decided to conclude it now to coincide with the end of the school year in a few weeks.
“We’re so pleased with the results,” Salango said. “Over 250 teams throughout Kanawha County participated. We made sure that it was opened up to more than just sports teams, but also band show choirs and any organized club.”
The goal, Salango said, was to keep kids safe and in schools and in their extracurricular activities. The schools shutdown during the pandemic took a significant toll on students, he said.
“It took a toll on them from an educational standpoint, but also emotionally,” Salango said. “My oldest son, for instance, was a senior in high school and did not get to participate in sports or attend his prom or attend graduation. And so, the goal was to do all we could to prevent that from happening again.”
The program awarded athletic teams and organizations from Kanawha County schools up to $10,000 if 90% of their members got two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The amount of money distributed depended on the number of students participating with the team or organization.
Salango said in addition to helping keep children safe, the program also had the effect of meeting one of the commission’s frequent requests -- funding school athletic teams and organizations.
“We get, I mean, dozens and dozens of requests every month from athletic teams, whether it's for a new scoreboard or for uniforms, equipment,” Salango said, “and this was a way for us to fulfill that much-needed funding, but also keep our children safe.”
