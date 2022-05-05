The YWCA Charleston on Thursday announced plans to expand its racial equity program, moving it into its standalone building at 412 Elizabeth Street on the city's East End.
The organization had been leasing the space to a tenant who operated East End Phoenix, an artisan shop. The space had also been the site of the YWCA’s former Second Seating used furniture store.
When its tenant decided to leave last month, it couldn’t have come at a better time, said YWCA Charleston CEO Debby Weinstein.
“We had been chomping at the bit to figure out how we can have a building where we can do our racial equity and inclusion work, where we can have community meetings about complex issues around racial equity and inclusion, where we can do implicit bias training, allyship training, privilege training. And lo and behold, here we are at the YWCA Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion," Weinstein said.
Shante Ellis started as the YWCA’s director of racial equity and inclusion in September.
“Since then, we have facilitated discussions with over 1,100 people on the topics of implicit bias, meaning allyship, understanding privilege and acting with intent,” Ellis said. “We also have forged new partnerships that increased outreach with local schools.
“The YWCA Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will allow us to be accessible to the community and expand our program and to create a welcoming, safe and brave space where uncomfortable conversations and healing can happen for all people,” Ellis said.
Once renovated, the building will offer a community library with books for children and adults where people can learn about history and culture, Ellis said. The center also plans to offer conference space and a fun, engaging space for children's activities and education, she said.
“I was once a teacher, so I use education as my platform, always and forever,” Ellis said. “And so, I always use opportunities to educate in any way that I can. Children will always hold a special place in my heart. Providing those opportunities for them that they normally wouldn't have is very important to me.”
West Virginia American Water on Thursday also announced a $125,000 donation to the YWCA, which helps the organization toward its goal of raising a total of $2 million toward its racial justice endowment.
“It’s a great leg along the way to reaching our $2 million goal,” Weinstein said of the water company’s donation.
An anonymous donor has also contributed $500,000 if the organization can match it, she said.
As the center moves into the building, the program will add a staff member and an intern, Weinstein said.
Ellis said she hopes to open the new center by the beginning of 2023.