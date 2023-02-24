Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Four women were honored on Feb. 24, 2023 at the YWCA Charleston annual 'Women of Achievement' luncheon.

Four local women were honored for making an impact on their communities on Friday, from a fundraising dentist to an activist educator, a dedicated healer, and a single mother chasing an altruistic dream.

The 2023 Women of Achievement Awards this year first recognized East End native Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, a pediatric dentist at Children’s Dentistry, as well as retired Glenwood High and West Virginia State University educator and lifelong activist Karen Williams during a luncheon in the halls of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The YWCA's 2023 Women of Achievement Award recipients are celebrated at a luncheon Friday afternoon for contributions to their community. Pictured from left are: Dr. Tracy Wilkerson, Karen Williams, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Debby Weinstein and Empowerment Award winner Chanel Hunt.

