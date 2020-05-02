Kids' fitness challenge and performing arts COVID-19 challenge

The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and Markel Marketing have partnered for the upcoming Physical Fitness and Performing Arts Initiative in Charleston.
The Fun Fitness Challenge will take place during the month of May to celebrate National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. The activity-based challenge is designed for participants ages 6-11 in Kanawha County to keep track of their physical activities for a period of four weeks during May. The school with the most entries will be contacted for a special Fun Fitness Day activity.
The first place winner will receive a $100 gift card, second place winner a $75 gift card and third place winner a $50 gift card. Follow the “Fun Fitness Challenge” event page on Facebook for details. For information on participation email funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com
The Performing Arts “Pandemic Poetry” Challenge is a writing and acting challenge for youth ages 13-18 in Kanawha County. Participants must submit an original poem about their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 30 submissions will be featured in a compilation publication on Amazon, along with the first place winner receiving a $100 gift card, second place winner a $75 gift card and third place winner a $50 gift card. Follow the “Pandemic Poetry” Event page on Facebook for details. For information on participation email markelmarketing@gmail.com
These programs are made possible through funding from West Virginia’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.