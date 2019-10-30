Kimes indicted on embezzlement, computer fraud

A Kanawha grand jury has indicted a Charleston man accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition.
The grand jury indicted 39-year-old Christopher Eugene Kimes on one count each of embezzlement and computer fraud, according to a news release from Kanawha Prosecutor Chuck Miller. Kimes was one of 79 people whom the grand jury indicted on Oct. 25, Miller said.
Kimes is accused of transferring $62,457.66 between July 2016 and December 2018, while he was the director of political affairs for the coalition, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Kimes allegedly linked the coalition’s credit card to his partner’s PayPal account and made a total of 83 unauthorized transactions to transfer money from the coalition, which is focused on child welfare in West Virginia.
Kimes is scheduled to be arraigned before Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman at 10 a.m. Nov. 1.
Kimes is out of jail on bond, according to court records.
Before Jennifer Wells took over at West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, Stephen Smith served as the organization’s executive director, although he was on sabbatical between October 2017 and March 2018.
Smith, who is now in the midst of a gubernatorial campaign, told the Gazette-Mail in March that his heart goes out to the coalition’s staff, board and community partners, who “do not deserve this distraction from their crucial work to make West Virginia a more just and generous place,” noting the coalition received a clean audit from an outside accounting firm every year Smith was executive director.
A grand jury indictment is not a guilty verdict. An indictment indicates grand jurors found there was enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial in a given case.
A person who has been indicted is innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Here is a complete list of the indictments.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 6
Alphonzo K. Baker, 44, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; John William Dailey III, 34, of Bancroft, burglary; Jonathan Michael Dingess, 29, of Big Chimney, strangulation, second-offense domestic battery, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Matthew Allen Dolin, 33, of Charleston, transferring and receiving; Michael Samuel Ferguson, 32, of Charleston, first-degree sexual abuse, failure to register as a sex offender; Charles Richard Hayes, 36, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Michelle R. Keeney, 33, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, conspiracy, drug charges; Brian Anthony Myers, 30, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, second-offense driving while license revoked for DUI, second-offense DUI; James Delbert Reed Jr., 41, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, battery on a government representative, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms, wanton endangerment; Samuel Otis Rutledge, 48, of South Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny; Clay Benjamin Sizemore, 27, of Charleston, burglary; Danielle Nicole Pitts, 23, of Charleston, burglary; Eric Lee White, 26, of St. Albans, burglary; and William Angelo Williams, 39, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges.
Judge Charles King Jr., 2:30 p.m., Nov. 12
Randall Lee Bass, 42, of Charleston, grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, breaking and entering; Kenoma Robinson, 45, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny; Bradley J. Brumfield, 33, of Charleston, burglary, battery, attempted petit larceny, battery, violation of a personal safety order; Les Van Bumpus, 31, of Dunbar, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing property damage, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Guy Edward Jones, 69, of Sissonville, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Joshua Daniel Kuhn, 32, of Welch, burglary; James A. Mathena, 52, of Cross Lanes, terroristic threats; Lloyd Alexander Thomas, 37, of Charleston, welfare fraud; Shantasia Thompson, 24, of Charleston, child neglect causing serious bodily injury, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child abuse causing serious bodily injury; and Elijah Payton, 28, of Charleston, child neglect causing serious bodily injury, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Judge Duke Bloom, 10 a.m. Nov. 7
Joshua Branden Chandler, 33, of Clendenin, burglary, petit larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Brandon Compton, 19, of Miami, child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury; Sandra Campbell, 32, of Belle, child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury; Christopher Aaron Derrick, 36, of Charleston, malicious wounding, domestic battery; Brandi Dorsett, 24, of Charleston; grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle; Donald Lee Harris, 62, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense of driving while license revoked for DUI; David W. Hodge, 29, of Charleston, transferring and receiving stolen property, strangulation, domestic battery; Ronald Ray Alderman III, 26, of Charleston, transferring and receiving stolen property, strangulation, domestic battery; Correy Matthew Hudnall, 31, of Cedar Grove, breaking and entering, grand larceny; Ronald Greg King, 41, of Charleston, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, second-offense domestic battery/assault; Shauntrell J. Lewis, 36, of Charleston, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, domestic battery; Jillian Ann Malcolm, 39, of Belle, child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and death, child abuse causing bodily injury, domestic battery; and Hannah D. Workman 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 10 a.m., Nov. 1
John Keith Conrad, 34, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny; Timothy Wayne Dodd, 43, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Steven Ulan Hammon, 40, Cross Lanes, third and subsequent offense domestic battery; Christopher Eugene Kimes, 39, of Charleston, embezzlement, computer fraud; Charlotte K. Russell, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Thomas Wesley Shannon, 41, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, petit larceny; Tiedra D. Skull, 39, of Dunbar, attempted prescription fraud; Brian Abraham Stover, 39, of Charleston, burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property; Charles Eugene Thaxton, 50, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle, third offense driving with a suspended or revoked license for DUI; Steven Joseph White, 40, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; and Dwight A. Woods, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges.
Judge Tera Salango, 2:30 p.m., Nov. 13
Douglas Kidd III, 34, of Nitro, murder, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, offense of an inmate at South Central Regional Jail, strangulation, malicious assault on a corrections officer, battery on a corrections officer; Michael Jay Bellew, 43, of Charleston, malicious wounding, Robert Lee Patton Jr., 29, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Mark Anthony Griffith, 35, of Oak Hill, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Jay Jerry Hunter, 41, of South Charleston, breaking and entering petit larceny; Bobbie Sue Johns, 34, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle; Anthony John Matanza, 50, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI; David D. Releford II, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Lowell Lyndon Roark Jr., 53, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Carlton T. Tolbert, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy, drug charges, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; and Carrie D. Justice, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 14
Kimberly Dawn Hughes, 43, of Charleston, second offense unlawful taking of a vehicle, resisting arrest; Zackary Scott Salisbury, 28, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Katrina Mae Boley, 22, of St. Albans, burglary, grand larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property; Keith Allen Haynes, 35, of Cross Lanes, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Daniel Lupardus, 20, Sissonville, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Joshua Steven Skeens, 28, of St. Albans, burglary, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Savannah Dale Jordan, 28, of St. Albans, burglary, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; James Gregory Spears Jr., 38, of Dunbar, first-degree robbery, strangulation; Donald Lee Vannoy Jr., strangulation, domestic assault; Darian T. Williams, 26, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; and Christopher Peter Witthohn, 44, of Elkview, breaking and entering, possession of stolen vehicle, grand larceny.
Judge Carrie Webster, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 12
Troy Allen Dotson II, 45, of Seth, grand larceny, breaking and entering of an automobile, forgery; Tavia D. Franklin, 35, of St. Albans, conspiracy, drug charges; Dustin Don Griffy, 34, of Marmet, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious wounding; Samuel Dylen Harvey, 20, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, destruction of property; Matthew Alan Myers, 43, of South Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Ben Quinton Martin, 35, Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Robert A. Russell, 51, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender; Steven Curtis Taylor, 22, of Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny, grand larceny, breaking an entering of an automobile; and Percy Ryshawn Woody, 33, of Charleston.