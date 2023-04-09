PRINCE — Remnants of coal mines, coke ovens and mining communities are not the only examples of 19th and 20th century American history being reclaimed by a resurgent forest and the forces of nature in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Near the center of the park, encompassed by a sharp bend in the New River that forms the peninsula known as Stretcher Neck, the ruins of a Korean War-era Army training camp can be glimpsed just off the road leading to an aptly named National Park Service campground — Army Camp.
Army Camp, officially known as Camp Prince Army Station, was built on a strip of flat former farmland perched on a low bluff a few hundred feet off the New River shoreline within a 700 acre tract of land the Army bought from the James T. McCreery Company of Hinton in 1950.
Camp Prince, named for the nearby town of Prince, was built to serve as a field station for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Laboratories at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The new installation’s primary mission was to test floating bridges of all sizes, in all stream flow conditions, for military use. At Fort Belvoir, only a flatwater reservoir was available for such testing.
Stretcher Neck was chosen as the site for the Army station because of the wide variety of rapids and pools available for testing scenarios within a half-mile stretch of New River adjacent to the camp. The site also had the ability to increase or decrease stream flow on demand, through an arrangement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Bluestone Dam, about 35 miles upstream, creating river levels ranging from near-drought to near-flood stage.
When the camp was completed in 1951, the first Army unit to occupy it was the 1428th Engineer (Float Bridge) Company of the Ohio National Guard, which had been placed on active duty status the previous year, three months after the Korean War began.
In early 1952, Charleston Gazette reporter Wallace E. Knight visited Camp Prince for a story that appeared in the newspaper’s now-defunct Sunday tabloid “State Magazine.”
“The physical setup of the camp is functional but quite agreeable,” Knight wrote. “Two rows of prefabricated buildings, living quarters for the soldiers, dominate the scene, while nearby are other buildings for communications, arms, supplies and offices. The camp has its own water and electrical distribution system.
“The entire area of the camp is about 700 acres,” Knight continued, with a small portion of the property extending across the New River and partially up a slope near the community of Terry, where soldiers “will string a 3,300-foot aerial tramway for test purposes this summer.”
GIs at Camp Prince conducted tests to determine maximum loads and stress limits for floating bridge components produced by civilian manufacturers hoping to sell them to the Department of Defense, to determine if they were compatible with military applications and were worth buying.
The barracks buildings housing the soldiers were also supplied by prospective contractors and tested by months of use by soldiers stationed at the camp.
“Several are metal prefabs while others are plywood, and periodically they are taken down, hauled over the countryside and then erected again,” Knight wrote. “Most of them have been up and down five or six times since last June.”
The camp was also used for training purposes, according to a history of the camp by Raleigh County Historical Society member Merle T. Cole that appeared in “Military Collector & Historian” in 2015.
Two Army Reserve floating bridge engineer companies from Ohio and one from Pennsylvania trained at the camp in 1954 and 1955, performing “all phases of engineer work, including bridging, demolition, map-reading and related subjects,” according to Cole’s article.
The Army’s Signal Corps Pictorial Service spent three months at the camp in 1954 shooting four training films.
While the camp was far from the front lines, its occupants were not free from danger, according to Cole’s article. One soldier drowned after he fell off a pontoon bridge as it was being deployed across the New River in 1952. Three years later, two soldiers from a unit stationed at Fort Belvoir who had arrived at the camp to assist with a bridge testing project drowned while attempting to swim across the New.
The camp and its soldiers soon developed a close relationship with Beckley, the nearest incorporated city. The camp pumped several hundred thousand dollars annually into the Beckley area’s economy in terms of goods, services and payroll. Camp Prince soldiers fielded softball, basketball and bowling teams to compete in league play and marched in Armed Forces Day parades in the Raleigh County city. They also responded to flood disasters in Richwood and Wyoming County.
In 1955, the 100th Engineer Company, an active-duty Army unit, replaced the 1428th Engineer Company as Camp Prince’s resident unit.
In a 1956 interview that appeared in the Raleigh Register, the camp’s new commanding officer praised Beckley’s “unusually friendly attitude toward soldiers,” observing that about 30 soldiers at the camp had married Beckley area women.
In another interview that year, the camp’s commander announced a plan by the Army to upgrade Camp Prince, allowing it to increase its troop strength from 150 to 250. But only nine months later, the Army opted to close its only active-duty installation in the state, citing the higher support and maintenance costs of operating a small, isolated camp, as opposed to operating as part of a larger base.
After the Army abandoned the camp in the summer of 1957, the West Virginia Army National Guard sought, but was denied, permission to use the site as a headquarters and training site for the newly formed 101st Special Forces Operational Detachment.
Later, the idea of re-using the camp as a residence and training center for foster children was discussed, but fell by the wayside.
In 1986, the National Park Service bought a portion of the Camp Prince property for inclusion in the New River Gorge National River — now New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The tract encompasses the park’s Army Camp Campground.
Soon after the road to the campground (Army Camp Road-Secondary 41/39) turns from asphalt to dirt, a concrete water tank once used to supply Camp Prince appears to the left, and rows of low concrete piers that once supported the camp’s barracks can be glimpsed to the right.
A walk through site reveals an array of building foundations, remnants of walkways and stairs, and occasional hunks of rusting metal, some still bearing olive drab paint.