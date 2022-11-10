Kroger announced Thursday that its Gassaway store would continue operations in the Braxton County community.
In a news release, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called the company's decision "very welcome news."
“I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community," Manchin said. "When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”
Kroger spokesman James Menees told the Gazette-Mail the company "would continue to assess our performance there. We're not going to disclose terms of the lease."
Asked about Manchin's involvement, Menees would only say that he knew Manchin had spoken with company officials.
Lori Raya, president of Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division, indicated the lease is in effect for at least the next year.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year,” Raya said. “We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”
The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide.
The company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023.
The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates.