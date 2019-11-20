Lack of big-dollar jackpots hurting WV Lottery revenue

Lack of big-money jackpots dragged down West Virginia Lottery revenue in October, with monthly gross revenue of $91.74 million down almost $10 million from October 2018, members of the Lottery Commission learned Wednesday.
Sales of online tickets dropped from $16.76 million in October 2018 -- a month that featured a $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- to $4.42 million this October, a month when Powerball topped out at a $140 million jackpot and Mega Millions only reached $105 million.
“Nobody wants to win $40 million anymore,” Lottery Director John Myers said of how online game sales are driven by large jackpots.
For the 2019-20 budget year to date, Lottery gross revenue totaled $372.88 million, down $8.71 million from the same point in 2018, as online sales have fallen from $34.74 million through October 2018 to $19.72 million this budget year to date.
“The jackpots just haven’t produced this year,” Myers said, noting that big Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots can boost state Lottery sales by as much as $4 million a week. “It makes a difference on the bottom line.”
Excluding online ticket sales, Lottery revenue for October was largely unchanged from October 2018.
Racetrack video lottery revenue of $39.52 million was down $434,000 from October 2018, while limited video lottery at bars and clubs around the state grew $1.07 million, to $33.29 million.
Sales of traditional scratch-off games also grew in October, up $1.15 million, to $10.63 million.
West Virginia’s share of October gross profits totaled $40.79 million, down nearly $4 million from October 2018. Year-to-date gross profits total $166.92 million, down $3.62 million from the same point in 2018.
However, Lottery Deputy Finance Director Dean Patrick told the Lottery Commission that, even with the downturn, Lottery revenue is running ahead of projections for the month and budget year -- projections that are necessarily conservative, since missing projections would force budget cuts for state programs that receive Lottery funds.
Also Wednesday:
• Commissioners approved licenses for companies to provide sports wagering software, and to manufacture video lottery machines.
That included Novomatic AG, an Austrian company, and its U.S. subsidiary, as a sports wagering, racetrack video lottery and LVL supplier.
• Myers said he’s not aware of any progress made by Delaware North, operator of Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos, to resolve legal issues that forced it to shut down sportbooks and sports wagering apps offered by both casinos in March.
• Sports wagering revenue topped $3 million in October, earning the state $306,874 from the 10 percent privilege tax.
“I think sports betting is coming along,” David Bradley, deputy director for security, said.