Lanes on Patrick Street Bridge reopened after temporary closure

By Leann Ray
leann.ray@hdmediallc.com

Jan 19, 2023

The outside lanes of Patrick Street Bridge have been reopened after a temporary closure Thursday morning.

Charleston Police were investigating an incident that happened around 7 a.m., according to a dispatch supervisor from Kanawha County Metro 911.

Charleston Fire Department also responded. A call with Charleston Police has not been returned.

This is a developing story.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com.