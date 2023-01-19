Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The outside lanes of Patrick Street Bridge have been reopened after a temporary closure Thursday morning.

Charleston Police were investigating an incident that happened around 7 a.m., according to a dispatch supervisor from Kanawha County Metro 911.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you