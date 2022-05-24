West Virginia lawmakers have announced plans to form a workgroup to look into the overpopulation of the state’s regional jail system.
The workgroup, which will also explore ways to alleviate the financial burden the regional jail system has placed on county governments, was announced by Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly, R-Tyler, during the committee’s meeting Sunday in Morgantown.
The meeting was held in conjunction with monthly legislative interims taking place on West Virginia University’s campus. The interim meetings concluded Tuesday.
Kelly said he didn’t think the Legislature had ever assembled a committee to address jail costs and the financial and human toll it’s taken on the state.
“This is a good opportunity for us to bring everybody to the table to have open discussions, because everybody in the room will admit that everybody in the room is suffering from this,” Kelly said during the meeting.
The goal is to convene such a workgroup by September, Kelly said.
As of Tuesday, there were 5,320 people incarcerated in the state’s 10 regional jails, according to COVID-19 data the Division of Corrections provided to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The jails are equipped to hold 4,265 people.
Information for how many people were in the jails Sunday was not available on the website. There were 5,259 people in the jails Friday, according to the data on the DHHR’s website.
Kelly notified lawmakers of the work committee following presentations from Preston County Commissioner David Price and Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Chief of Staff Brad Douglas.
Price had a few ideas of how to alleviate the cost counties pay to incarcerate people in West Virginia — including more administrative intervention from the state Supreme Court in magistrate courts and ensuring the cost shifts from the counties to the state once a person is convicted of a crime.
The regional jails house people who are awaiting trial and either have been denied bond or haven’t paid it. People serving sentences for misdemeanor crimes and certain felonies also are incarcerated in regional jails.
Overpopulation is the biggest problem facing the jails, Price said, but it is an issue compounded by the state’s ongoing substance abuse epidemic.
“We have a big problem with drugs and that’s the reason the jail bills have gone so high and the number of people in there,” Price said. “[The jails] are exceeding their capacity.”
He said there aren’t enough beds available in substance abuse treatment facilities, which leads to people winding up in hospitals, homeless or in jail.
He suggested lawmakers consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support a better substance abuse treatment system instead of sending people to jail.
“Recidivism is one of the big problems,” Price said. “We send these guys back and back and back, and they don’t get help.”
Douglas told lawmakers that Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials frequently work with counties to come up with ways to pay down their jail bills.
Counties are responsible for paying the daily cost of incarcerating a person, referred to as the per-diem rate, until a person is convicted of a crime. The state takes over the cost of incarcerating a person once they are convicted.
The state has charged the counties a flat per-diem rate of $48.25 since 2018. The actual cost of incarcerating a person in one of the state’s regional jails is $54.13, according to the State Budget Office.
The Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee didn’t have the minimum amount of members required to conduct business, so the committee members present heard presentations Sunday but didn’t vote on any other matters.