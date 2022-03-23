A Charleston man tried to exchange a costume at the Spirit Halloween store in Kanawha City last year and instead was chased out of the store and assaulted by the manager, he said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Trevor Anderson says he was told on Oct. 24 that he could return or exchange his costume, but when he tried to do so on Oct. 25 the manager, Thelmon Jamar Penn, told him he “shouldn’t try to wear women’s clothes” and called him a f----t and a “f---ing p---y” before threatening to “beat his ass” if Anderson ever returned to the store.
Penn threatened to call the police on Anderson and chased him from the store, attempting to fight Anderson while in the store parking lot, according to the lawsuit filed in Kanawha Circuit Court Wednesday.
Before the incident, Anderson never gave much thought to his safety in Charleston, he said during a news conference Wednesday morning.
“I’m gay, so what? It was never a thing — until it was,” Anderson said. “I’m here today to tell you all things like this still happen. It’s 2022. This incident and talking about it, people reply to me and say I’m not safe here … because I’m gay. Things have got to change.”
Anderson filed the lawsuit with the support of Fairness West Virginia, a civil rights organization promoting LGBTQ+ equality in the Mountain State.
“Incidents like this don’t just affect the victim,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia. “They also instill fear in members of the entire LGBTQ community. The truth is, discrimination is a real problem in our state, and that’s why it’s so important that we have laws on the book to protect people like Trevor.”
Charleston Attorney Ben Salango is representing Anderson.
In the lawsuit, Salango wrote Penn’s actions as a Spirit Halloween employee were a violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act. Anderson was discriminated based on his sex and sexual orientation and negative gender stereotypes, Salango alleged in the complaint.
Salango said Wednesday that Spirit Halloween executives had been notified of the incident and had failed to take any action in the matter. To Salango’s knowledge, Penn still is an employee at Spirit Halloween.
“People in the LGBTQ community have faced harassment and discrimination and retaliation,” Salango said. “it’s well past time for that to end … Spirit Halloween has known for five months that its manager did this to Trevor, and in five months — no apology, no acknowledgement, to my knowledge no reprimand or discipline of its manager.”
Spirit Halloween did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Through his attorney, Anderson also alleges one count of assault and one count of inflicting emotional distress.
He also alleges Penn’s actions were a violation of the City of Charleston ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on a person’s real or perceived sexual orientation.
Charleston is one of 15 cities in West Virginia that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, often referred to as a Fairness Ordinance.
State lawmakers advanced a bill that would have prevented municipal and county governments from enacting Fairness Ordinances during the 2022 Regular Session of the West Virginia Legislature, but the bill died during the last week of the session.
The West Virginia Human Rights Act does not explicitly prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The West Virginia Legislature in recent years has not advanced what’s called the Fairness Act, a bill that would add language to that end.
In the lawsuit against Spirit Halloween and Penn, Salango said because the law prohibits discrimination based on a person’s sex, it includes prohibition against discrimination based on sexual orientation and negative sex and gender stereotypes, based on a legal precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020.
In 2017, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the word “sex” as defined in the state’s hate crime law, a different law than the state Human Rights Act, did not cover crimes committed against people based on their sexual orientations.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster will preside in the Anderson case.