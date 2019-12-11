Lawsuit: Officials told woman the cameras weren't working in the jail where her son died this year

The mother of a Parkersburg man says correctional officers suffocated her son while he was in jail, and then didn’t provide the family with video of his death because, they were told, surveillance cameras in the jail were inoperable.
Robin Bailey, mother of 26-year-old Zachary Bailey, said “it seems improbable” that there was no functioning video camera in the booking area of North Central Regional Jail on July 8, when Zachary Bailey died there.
Robin Bailey filed a lawsuit against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, North Central Regional Jail Superintendent Joseph Wood and unnamed officers on Nov. 26.
Robin Bailey initially filed the lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court, and the division’s attorneys took action to move the case to U.S. District Court this week. Judge Thomas E. Johnston is presiding.
Represented by Charleston attorney Dante diTrapano, Robin Bailey is suing for malicious conduct, violations of clearly established laws, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, and civil rights violations.
Zachary Bailey was killed by officers less than three hours after he was booked into the jail, and diTrapano said the camera designated to record the area where he died was “remarkably” inoperable at the time.
“The recklessness of the corrections officers at NCRJ using excessive force to suffocate Zach Bailey needs to be answered for,” diTrapano said. “Tragedies like this have become far too common in our jails.”
Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials released a statement following Zachary Bailey’s death in July saying he suffered an apparent medical episode, which might have been drug related.
Bailey was one of five people who died in the state’s regional jails between June 29 and July 17.
Zachary Bailey was incarcerated at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County on July 8.
Bailey was arrested at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, where he went to be treated for injuries suffered in a car wreck on July 7.
While he was being examined by medical staff, a lab report showed the presence of amphetamines, methamphetamines and ecstasy in Bailey’s system, according to the lawsuit.
While he was in the holding cell at North Central, he became agitated and began making incoherent statements, and four correctional officers arrived at the cell, Robin Bailey said in the lawsuit.
Two of the officers came in to restrain Zachary Bailey, who resisted their attempts to subdue him and broke free into the corridor just outside the cell, according to the lawsuit.
“Several” officers subdued Bailey, placing him face-down on the floor with his arms spread at a 90-degree angle, according to the lawsuit.
Then a “heavy-set” officer laid on top of him in a similar position.
“The heavy-set officer continued to sit upon Zachary A. Bailey’s limp body even as Mr. Bailey’s feet and lower legs were turning blue and he appeared to be in dire respiratory distress,” diTrapano wrote in the lawsuit.
The jail officers moved inmates away from the window of the holding cell, and covered the window with a sheet, although inmates could see into the corridor and reported medical staff began life-saving attempts on Bailey, who was declared dead at the jail, the lawsuit states.
“Not even three hours from Zachary A. Bailey’s initial arrival to NCRJ, officers were observed removing Mr. Bailey’s deceased body,” diTrapano wrote in the lawsuit.
Bailey’s family sent a letter to the Division of Corrections on July 10, asking to preserve video of the incident. The family received notification from the division on Nov. 19 that the video camera in the booking area was inoperable, “therefore no video footage depicting the circumstances leading to Mr. Bailey’s death existed,” diTrapano said in the lawsuit.
Bailey’s is the second lawsuit related to an inmate death filed against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation since September.
In September, Mandy Delli-Veneri filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court saying her father, Randy S. Shull, died in Tygart Valley Regional Jail in 2017 from alcohol withdrawal.
She said correctional officers failed to check on him, as ordered by a medical professional, and that they forged records to make it appear as if they had completed the required checks on Shull leading up to his death.