A veteran West Virginia State Police trooper who worked in the Crimes Against Children Division has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was filmed by a hidden camera that was placed in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute.
Attorney Mark Atkinson, of the firm Atkinson & Frampton in Charleston, filed the civil case on May 25 in Kanawha County Circuit Court on behalf of a Fayette County woman who has been employed by the State Police since January 2003.
The woman exercised in the academy weight room and gym every morning at 6 a.m. from September 2015 to September 2017, according to the lawsuit.
A supervisor with the department placed a hidden camera inside the women’s locker room, aimed it at the showers, and filmed women showering and changing clothes without their permission, according to the lawsuit. That person later died.
At least three male members of the State Police viewed footage from the hidden camera stored on a thumb drive, which was then destroyed by troopers, including at least one supervisor, according to the lawsuit.
Gov. Jim Justice has confirmed during administration briefings that evidence was destroyed in the case.
“There were three troopers that found the thumb drive and, absolutely, from that, they found the video,” Justice said in one briefing. “Then one, if not all, immediately jerked the thumb drive out and threw it on the floor and started stomping on it.”
By 2020, the superintendent of the State Police had become aware of the secret recordings and knew that at least three male employees of the department had viewed the footage on the thumb drive, according to the lawsuit. The superintendent also knew the thumb drive had been destroyed.
The lawsuit alleges the State Police failed to notify potential victims of the secret recordings and failed to discipline members for destroying evidence. The department also failed to discipline any employees involved in the secret recording of women inside the locker room, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit cited a March 20 administration briefing in which Justice acknowledged, “We have violated, on our State Police level, women’s rights.”
“I don’t know how in the world many things could be much worse than that,” Justice said during the briefing. “Wouldn’t you absolutely think that a women’s locker room ought to be a safe place, an absolute safe place.”
According to the lawsuit, on March 21, Chief-of-Staff Brian Abraham stated that the camera was not motion-sensitive and ran continuously. Periodically, the person who installed it would replace the battery and the memory storage device to ensure its continued operation, it says.
The lawsuit also says that Abraham stated during an administration briefing that “one female was identified on the video but, obviously, a reasonable person would conclude that that camera running constantly over a period of time would have recorded more.”
The lawsuit alleges the woman identified on the recordings was the plaintiff’s regular workout partner, giving the plaintiff reason to believe she also was recorded.
According to news reports, nearly 70 women have come forward with similar allegations, many of whom have either filed notice of intent to sue or have already filed civil actions.
The lawsuit accuses the State Police of sexual harassment, gender discrimination, harassment, creating a hostile work environment, intentional spoliation of evidence, invasion of privacy, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, negligent promotion, negligent retention and negligent training.
It also alleges the woman suffered emotional distress, indignity, embarrassment, humiliation, annoyance, inconvenience, mental pain and suffering, and other injuries. The alleged victim is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, prejudgment interest, attorney fees, court costs and other relief.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
