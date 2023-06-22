Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A veteran West Virginia State Police trooper who worked in the Crimes Against Children Division has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was filmed by a hidden camera that was placed in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute.

Attorney Mark Atkinson, of the firm Atkinson & Frampton in Charleston, filed the civil case on May 25 in Kanawha County Circuit Court on behalf of a Fayette County woman who has been employed by the State Police since January 2003.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags