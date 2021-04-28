Federal prosecutors last week dismissed drug charges against a Nitro man after a judge said the search warrant investigators submitted to search the man’s property was “unreasonably broad.”
U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin handed down the order to suppress $41,000 in cash and 48 pounds of methamphetamine after he said two of the three issues in the warrant prepared by a Nitro police detective were “so unsubstantiated and remote” that he only had one issue to consider.
The third issue, was based on recovered evidence that was “sparse," Goodwin said.
“In the same way that even a small child could not sit on a stool with three rotten legs, the magistrate’s finding of probable cause cannot be supported by the three dubious justifications provided by the Government,” Goodwin wrote in his order on April 22. “I find that there was no substantial basis for the magistrate’s conclusion that probable cause existed.”
A federal grand jury indicted Michael Green in May 2020 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver 500 grams or more methamphetamine.
The indictment, in part, was based on the cash and drug evidence recovered during a search of Green’s home in March 2020.
The search warrant that Nitro Detective J.J. Garbin prepared, and that was signed by a magistrate not named in Goodwin’s order, was the issue that led to Goodwin's determination that prosecutors couldn’t use the cash or drug evidence against Green.
The search warrant included three facts Garbin used to establish probable cause: information from an unnamed source about drug activity at Green’s home, Green’s criminal history, and packages of cigarillos and a green stem that appeared to be a marijuana stem.
The cigarillos and green stem were recovered from two trash bags outside of Garbin’s home, an act referred to as a “trash pull” in the order.
In considering whether police violated Green’s Fourth Amendment rights, Goodwin said he would not consider the unsourced information or Green’s criminal history, which included one conviction for possessing marijuana and two other marijuana possession charges that were dropped, because those facts were “so unsubstantiated or remote that I am left with only one fact to support a sweeping search of an entire home.”
In the development of the case, Goodwin said it was determined the person who told Garbin about Green was a confidential source who “provided the tip two months prior to the warrant application, that this source had never provided reliable information before, and that the source had skipped town the month before.”
He said a camera set up outside of Green’s home also did not show any suspicious activity.
Garbin was aware of these matters at the time he applied for the search warrant, Goodwin said.
“This is unacceptable,” Goodwin said. “When applying for a search warrant based on hearsay, the applicant must include facts in support of the source’s reliability and accuracy.”
Of the trash pull, Goodwin said the cigarillos and marijuana stem recovered from Green’s trash was well below the threshold set in existing legal precedent.
“A minuscule scrap of marijuana and empty packages of a legal tobacco product are clearly insufficient to provide a substantial basis for the magistrate to find probable cause to search Defendant’s entire home for evidence of marijuana possession,” Goodwin wrote in his order.
Goodwin granted prosecutors’ motion to dismiss the charges against Green without prejudice, meaning more charges could be filed against Green in the future.