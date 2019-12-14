A man accused of walking out of South Central says guards let him go free

A man accused of escaping South Central Regional Jail will wait until Monday to learn his fate.
Closing arguments in the trial of Todd Wayne Boyes are set to take place first thing Monday morning before Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman, ending what is scheduled to amount to a day-long trial.
Boyes is accused of walking out of South Central Regional Jail just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, two days before Kaufman was scheduled to sentence him on charges related to Boyes’ role in a high-speed police chase in February 2017.
Boyes was brought from Texas to West Virginia in December 2017.
It wasn’t until 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2017, that guards realized Boyes was missing from the jail, and he was apprehended in Texas, attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico on Oct. 29, 2017.
Boyes’ trial began at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, and jurors went home at about 6:10 p.m.
Kanawha assistant prosecutors J.C. MacCallum and John Calhoun argued Boyes walked out of the jail through an unlocked door and was let through a gate by a jail employee who didn’t recognize Boyes as a prisoner.
Michael Payne, Boyes’ attorney, said Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees essentially let Boyes walk out of jail. Payne noted that Boyes was not familiar with proper procedure for inmates to be released from the jail.
Johnathan Vandale, who was a corporal at the jail in October 2017, testified he recognized Boyes as the man filmed by the jail’s surveillance cameras walking out of the jail. MacCallum played video footage of a man wearing khaki pants, a dark pullover and glasses walking out of a housing unit of the jail, through a hallway and through two gates before leaving the jail.
Vandale said the time Boyes is accused of leaving the jail was his day off from work. He testified he discovered Boyes was missing from the jail during an inmate count at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2017, his first count after his time off from work.
Pamela McNeely, who was working as a corrections officer in October 2017, said she let a man wearing khaki pants and a dark pullover through a gate in the jail. She testified she later told her supervisors she thought she was the person who let a man out of jail as the case garnered media attention.
McNeely said she worked full-time at Southwestern Regional Jail, but she had been at South Central on Oct. 25, 2017, because of low staffing at South Central. She said she thought the man she let out was a counselor, noting she wasn’t as familiar with the medical and other staff who worked at South Central.
In December 2018, McNeely was charged with misdemeanor permitting an escape in Kanawha Magistrate Court, but the charge against her was dropped in March 2018. She was suspended from her job as a corrections officer, but was reinstated after a grievance hearing, she testified.
Boyes was incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail in 2017 after he was indicted on charges of attempted murder, fleeing causing destruction of property, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charge, and Boyes pleaded guilty to the other three charges.
He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27, 2017, two days after he is accused of walking out of South Central Regional Jail.
In December 2017, Kaufman sentenced Boyes to between five and 20 years in prison, the maximum amount of time for those crimes.
Boyes is incarcerated at Mount Olive Correctional Complex.