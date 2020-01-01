After a week without water, service is restored to Mount Olive

Water service has been restored to Mount Olive Correctional Center.
Service was restored to the maximum-security prison in Fayette County on Monday, one week after water service was cut at the prison, said Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
On Dec. 23, Gauley River Public Service District employees identified and repaired an issue with the pump that sends water to the prison, which housed a little less than 1,000 inmates at the time of the repair.
State maintenance employees and Gauley River PSD employees subsequently realized there was a leak in the prison, and it took exactly a week to locate and repair the leak and restore water to the prison, which opened in 1995.
During that week, Messina said last week there had been efforts to get portable showers set up at the jail, but he said Friday it appeared some of the prison's regular showers would be brought back online while the leak was being located and repaired.
Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials facilitated trucks to ship water to the prison for sanitation and cooking, and they provided bottled water for consumption.
Officials also set up portable toilets at the prison.