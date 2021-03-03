Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday tapped Maryclaire Akers of Charleston to fill the late Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King’s seat on the bench for the remainder of his term.
Akers, 46, serves as senior assistant prosecuting attorney in the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office. In her nearly 21 years of practicing law in West Virginia, Akers said in an interview, so much of that time was spent in King’s courtroom, either as the prosecutor assigned to casework in his court, or just spending her free time closely watching the man she still carries deep respect for.
Akers’ appointment to the bench comes just more than three months after King’s death at 73 years old. King had served in the position for more than 30 years.
“As sad as I am for the reason, because Charlie King was a fantastic judge and a great mentor to many people, I’m very proud and humbled to be able to do it,” Akers said. “It’s a tremendous honor. It really is.”
Akers, an alumna of George Washington High School, West Virginia University and the WVU College of Law, said her dream of becoming a judge started at the dinner table in her childhood home, where she asked her father, longtime Kanawha County attorney Garth Atkins, about his cases when he came home from work.
After she graduated from law school, Akers returned home to Charleston, taking a job in the Juvenile Crimes Division at the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office. She went on to prosecute cases in Kanawha Magistrate Court and Kanawha Circuit Court, before taking the office’s chief-of-staff position in 2008.
Briefly leaving the prosecutor’s office, she served in the Consumer Protection Division of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office from 2013 to 2014, prosecuting cases filed against drug manufacturers. Akers also served as general counsel for the West Virginia State Ethics Commission, before returning to the office and taking the senior prosecuting attorney position.
The way she will carry herself as a judge, Akers said, will be the same way she’s worked all her life to earn it.
“The only thing that’s ever really helped me is working hard and doing the best job I can, and I intend to take it to the courthouse with me,” she said. “I want to have a courtroom that’s open to everyone, that’s fair to everyone, where I render decisions as quickly as I can, so that people can move forward with their lives as quickly as they can. I think it’s important for a judge to do that.”
Akers said she will take King’s legacy of fairness, thoughtfulness and his work ethic to the bench with her. She said King was very mindful of the position he served.
“Most people don’t live their lives in court. For many people, being in court for any reason is a big deal in their lives, and it’s something that is important to them,” Akers said. “I’m mindful of that and want to do the best job I can to be as fair as I can.”
Akers said she is working to finish all the casework she can at the prosecutor’s office before her swearing-in — at this time there is no scheduled date — saying she owes that to the people and families involved.
Akers is married to Charleston attorney J.B. Akers and has three children. She thanked her family for giving her the support to get to where she is today.
“It’s a big change for all of us, and they’ve been supportive and great, and I wouldn’t be anywhere without them, and especially without my husband,” she said.
King’s term will expire in 2022, when a nonpartisan election for the full 8-year term will be held in West Virginia’s primary election.