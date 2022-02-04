Charleston police have arrested a woman they say is responsible for setting a fire that killed a man in Kanawha City earlier this week.
Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge. Rutledge was squatting on the second floor of a vacant house at 5213 MacCorkle Avenue early Tuesday morning when the house burned, police say.
According to a criminal complaint, White set the fire inside the back door of the house after an argument with her husband, David Sims.
Police say surveillance camera footage from a nearby business shows an individual matching White’s description exiting the vacant house and then kneeling down outside before a flame becomes visible. Within minutes, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames, the complaint says.
Prior to the incident, White had been at Ivy’s bar in Kanawha City, where she told an employee of an argument with her husband and “made a statement about setting the house on fire,” while carrying a butane torch, the criminal complaint says.
When detectives located White at a bus stop after the fire, she told them that "what you are looking for is in my left pocket," and then opened the pocket to show them a butane torch, according to the complaint.
Sims told investigators that prior to the fire, he was inside the house smoking methamphetamine with Rutledge in the upstairs bedroom. Sims said he went outside the house and walked away after White made threats to set the house on fire. He said he came back a short time later and found the house in flames, the complaint says.
Rutledge was found unresponsive in a bedroom above where the fire started. He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial hospital, where he later died.
White was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Friday morning. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 11.