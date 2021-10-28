In a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, George Tanios’ attorney asked the court to modify the terms of Tanios' home detention so he can sell his Morgantown restaurant, Sandwich University.
Tanios is facing multiple charges from the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
“[Tanios] is in the process of selling the business to another local business person,” Elizabeth Gross, the federal public defender appointed to Tanios’ case, said in the motion. “In order to sell the business and get out of his current business lease, he needs to clean out the shop and transfer property to the buyer.”
Tanios' restaurant has been temporarily closed since charges were brought against him. Gross said Tanios has faced financial problems since being ordered to home detention.
In the motion, Gross said Tanios has found an offer for a job at a Morgantown pizza shop, and the modification to his home detention would allow him to work and schedule medical appointments as needed as long as the scheduled dates are shared with the government.
Tanios was named a co-conspirator in the injury of three officers, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters and later died. A medical examiner ruled Sicknick had a stroke and died from natural causes.
Tanios was charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to injure an officer; civil disorder and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; physical violence on restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; violent entry and disorderly conduct; and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.