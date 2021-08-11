On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced nominees for eight U.S. attorney positions, including a pair who will lead West Virginia districts.
Biden recommended Circuit Court Judge William Thompson, a Democrat, for the Southern District of West Virginia and state Sen. William Ihlenfeld, also a Democrat, as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Thompson, a Boone County native, was appointed as a judge for West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit in Boone and Lincoln counties in 2007. He was reelected in 2008 and 2016. The White House noted Thompson’s effort and results regarding treatment courts, which brought the state its first family treatment court.
Thompson reflected on the work he’ll leave behind in both Boone and Lincoln counties on Wednesday morning. He said he hopes the initiatives he championed will continue.
“I certainly hope that they put their own stamp on the work, but I hope that the work continues, and I think that it will,” Thompson said. “The interested parties that I’m aware of are committed to making the programs work.”
He continued, “It was a lifelong dream of mine to become a circuit judge and it was more than I could have hoped for. It was an absolute privilege to serve the people of Boone and Lincoln counties in that capacity, and I think there are a lot of good things I’ve been able to do for the community and for individuals.”
When Thompson began his career, there were only two treatment courts in West Virginia. There are now five just in Boone and Lincoln counties. Thompson began researching the possibilities and pushing for the initiative in 2009.
“I am extremely proud of our family treatment court, and the toughest part of my job as a judge is handling abuse and neglect cases,” he said. “Seeing a vehicle where families can be reunified gives me hope for the future. To see it spread throughout the state is great.
“I’m honored to be nominated, and I look forward to the confirmation process."
The process of filling Thompson’s circuit court seat upon his formal resignation will begin soon.
Once Gov. Jim Justice announces the vacancy, the position will be referred to the Judicial Vacancy Commission, which will receive applications from interested parties. After an interview process, the commission will send a list of two to five names to the governor. Justice may appoint anyone who is qualified to fill the position, but traditionally candidates have been chosen from the commission's list.
Ihlenfeld served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia from 2010 to 2016. He previously served as a state prosecutor in Brooke County from 2007 to 2010, and has been a member of the state Senate since 2019.
If Ihlenfeld's nomination is confirmed, Justice will appoint the replacement for his Senate seat, which covers Hancock, Brooke, Ohio and eastern Marshall counties. Ihlenfeld declined to comment Wednesday, but released a short statement on Twitter following the announcement:
"I’m humbled to have been nominated by President Biden to serve as United States Attorney. If confirmed, it will be an honor to join a tremendous team of career public servants dedicated to protecting the public," Ihlenfeld wrote.