20220908 drugraid 06.jpg

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle speaks in September 2022. 

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media file photo

HUNTINGTON — Following the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy Friday evening, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said none of the department’s cruisers has dashboard cameras and deputies do not have body cameras.

“It’s never been brought up, but I will be talking with them about this issue,” Zerkle said Tuesday. “I am open for discussion with them about it, and funding is a big part of it.”

