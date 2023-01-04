“It’s never been brought up, but I will be talking with them about this issue,” Zerkle said Tuesday. “I am open for discussion with them about it, and funding is a big part of it.”
Zerkle said he did not want to speculate on if a dash cam would have made any difference in the investigation into the girl’s death.
Law enforcement agencies across the country use various types of dash camera technologies. When the police officers activate their emergency-light bar and siren, the dash camera system goes into recording mode with some types and models, while others come on as soon as the police vehicle’s engine is turned on.
“In this case, he wasn’t running his lights,” Zerkle said.
Cabell County Commissioner John Mandt Jr. said he would support equipping the sheriff’s department with the latest in body camera and in-car dashboard camera technology.
“We must go through the process, but this issue is definitely something we should look in to,” he said. “With a dash camera, investigators would have had more to look at in this tragic incident.”
Police dash and body cameras are increasingly hoped to be a solution to preventing police misconduct and enhancing police accountability, but Mandt said he believes they also help officers.
“Using them can be a part of transparency, and I think that benefits everyone involved in an incident, both the officer and the public,” he said. “More often than not, I think they benefit the law enforcement officer. Everyone can see what happened.”
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the county will enter a new budget process and meeting with each elected official to go over their agency’s budget requests.
“Moving forward, I am certainly happy to have a conversation with the sheriff and the other commissioners about adding additional equipment,” she said.
Commissioner Liza Caldwell said she also is willing to discuss the issue.
“I would want to look at what is being proposed, but it’s definitely something I would be willing to consider,” she said.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department also does not have body or dash cameras for deputies.
“We had them in the early ’90s,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said, “but they broke down and were never repaired.”
He said his department applied for a state grant for cameras but it was turned down about three weeks ago.
“It’s an expensive project,” he said. “We estimated about $1.2 million for the equipment and a staff position to file, store and retrieve information for the courts and Freedom of Information Act requests.”
Rodney Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said his organization does not keep data on the counties that have body and dash cameras for deputies.
“It’s agency by agency, depending on funding,” he said. “I’d say many are in the same situation as Kanawha and Cabell counties.”
Miller and Rutherford said that, without some kind of state or federal grant, it’s nearly impossible for a county to find the funds.
“Even if you try to spread the costs out over a three-year period, it’s still hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Rutherford said. “Without federal or state grant assistance, it’s hard for counties to come up with the funding needed to do it.”
The Huntington Police Department has been using dash cameras since September 2014 and, in August 2020, approved the purchase of body cameras for city officers.
“They were deployed in December 2020,” said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
West Virginia State Police, who are investigating the girl’s death, also use both body and dash cameras. In 2020, the West Virginia Parkways Authority agreed to purchase the equipment for use by troopers who are assigned to Turnpike duties.