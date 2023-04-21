Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My Pillow founder and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay the $5 million reward in his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” to a software engineer who disproved Lindell’s so-called evidence that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

An arbitration panel ruled in favor of software engineer and cyber expert Robert Zeidman, saying that he “definitively” won Lindell’s contest, according to Brian Glasser, of Bailey & Glasser, the Charleston-based attorney who represented Zeidman.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

