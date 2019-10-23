Charleston doctor sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

A Charleston doctor will go to prison after admitting he distributed prescription medication outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin on Wednesday sentenced 29-year-old Matthew Sisson to spend 57 months in prison for distributing oxycodone. Goodwin also ordered Sisson to serve three years under federal supervision after he is released from prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston said in a news release.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart recused himself from prosecuting the case, according to the release.
Sisson previously admitted that while holding an education permit granted by the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, he participated in a training program at Charleston Area Medical Center, where he was authorized to practice medicine and prescribe controlled substances.
According to Sisson, he met with an individual on Oct. 17, 2017, in the CAMC lobby and provided a written prescription for 60 oxycodone 30 mg pills to that individual, even though there was no supervising physician, and Sisson did not perform a medical exam. Sisson said he knew the prescription was not for legitimate medical purposes, according to the news release.
Sisson also previously admitted to providing prescriptions for controlled substances to individuals who were not patients in CAMC’s program from September 2017 through January 2018.