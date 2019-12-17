Charleston doctor sentenced to prison for unlawful opioid distribution

A Charleston doctor was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday for distributing prescription painkillers without a license.
Jeffery Addison, 65, of Charleston, admitted to distributing oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, from January 2019 to March 2019 after he surrendered his DEA license in December 2018. Addison pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of oxycodone in September.
U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver Jr. also sentenced Addison to three years of supervised release following his release from prison.