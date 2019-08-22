Charleston doctor takes plea deal in drug distribution case

A Charleston doctor has pleaded guilty to one count of distributing drugs that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes three months after a federal judge declared a mistrial in his case.
Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam pleaded guilty to one count of illegal drug distribution Thursday morning before U.S. District Senior Judge David Faber.
In exchange for his guilty plea, federal prosecuting attorneys agreed to drop 42 other charges against Nasher-Alneam, according to the plea agreement filed in his case.
Nasher-Alneam faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced on Dec. 2.
Per the terms of the plea deal, Nasher-Alneam also agreed to surrender his medical license and his registration with the Drug Enforcement Administration, meaning he won’t be authorized to prescribe controlled substances.
For the one count of illegal drug distribution, Assistant United States Attorney Alan McGonigal said Nasher-Alneam provided a prescription for methadone on July 15, 2014, and oxycodone on July 23, 2014, to a patient, identified as B.N., without maintaining any medial records of establishing any justification for the patient to receive the medicine.
Nasher-Alneam was arrested in July 2018.
He first stood trial for 15 days in April and May, but Faber declared a mistrial after a jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict following four days of deliberations in the case.
Nasher-Alneam stood trial for the 14 charges in a previous indictment that included charges of illegal drug distribution, maintaining a drug-controlled premises and international money laundering.
In addition to allegations of distributing drugs from the Neurology & Pain Center PLLC along Division Street, in South Charleston, federal prosecutors also alleged Nasher-Alneam transferred $289,000 in profits from drug distribution to Turkey with the goal of concealing the proceeds.
After the mistrial in May, federal prosecutors on June 12 handed down a new indictment with 43 total charges: 21 counts of healthcare fraud, 14 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, three counts of healthcare fraud causing death, three counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances causing death, and two counts of maintaining a drug controlled premises.
Nasher-Alneam is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.