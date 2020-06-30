Charleston doctor will go to federal prison for illegally distributing prescription drugs

A former Charleston doctor who pleaded guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs will spend a little more than five years in prison.
Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber sentenced Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam to spend 63 months in a federal prison on Monday.
Nasher-Alneam, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal drug distribution in August 2019 as part of a a plea deal in which federal prosecutors dropped 42 other changes against the former doctor who had practiced at Neurology & Pain Center, PLLC.
After he’s released from prison, Nasher-Alneam also will be subject to three years of supervised release. He has been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail since he was arrested in July 2018.
As a result of this conviction, Nasher-Alneam agreed to permanently surrender both his medical license and DEA registration, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a news release Monday.
Nasher-Alneam also agreed to never seek reinstatement of a license to practice as a medical doctor in any other state. As part of his plea agreement, Nasher-Alneam agreed to forfeit $149,480.75 and an Acura RDX sport utility vehicle, Stuart said.
For the one count of illegal drug distribution, federal prosecutors said Nasher-Alneam provided a prescription for methadone on July 15, 2014, and oxycodone on July 23, 2014, to a patient, identified as B.N., without maintaining any medial records of establishing any justification for the patient to receive the medicine.
Nasher-Alneam first stood trial for 15 days in April and May 2019, but Faber declared a mistrial after a jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict following four days of deliberations in the case.
Nasher-Alneam was tried for the 14 charges in a previous indictment that included charges of illegal drug distribution, maintaining a drug-controlled premises and international money laundering.
In addition to allegations of distributing drugs from the Neurology & Pain Center PLLC along Division Street, in South Charleston, federal prosecutors also alleged Nasher-Alneam transferred $289,000 in profits from drug distribution to Turkey with the goal of concealing the proceeds.
After the mistrial in May 2019, federal prosecutors on June 12, 2019, handed down a new indictment with 43 total charges: 21 counts of healthcare fraud, 14 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, three counts of health care fraud causing death, three counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances causing death, and two counts of maintaining a drug controlled premises.