Julie Pence, a family law attorney with Hardy & Pence PLLC, will fill the vacancy in Kanawha Family Court, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday afternoon.

Pence takes the former seat of Judge Ken Ballard, who was appointed to his current position as a judge in Kanawha Circuit Court in April. 

Pence, of South Charleston, has been practicing law for more than 15 years, according to her biography on the firm's website. She earned a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2002, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Marshall University in 1999.

