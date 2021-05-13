A Charleston man was charged with murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his fiancé.
Responding to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sunset Drive, near Spring Hill Cemetery, just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police officers found Virginia Bradford, 34, of Charleston, lying on the living room floor with stab wounds and covered in blood, Charleston Police Det. R. Spaulding wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court. She was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.
According to the complaint, Michael Fleming Jr., 37, called 911 to report he had been in a physical altercation with his fiancé and stabbed her in the neck. A police detective at the scene found two stab wounds on the right side of Bradford’s neck.
“No other injuries were discovered on the victim,” Spaulding wrote. “However, [a detective] did locate a large amount of blood throughout the residence. Additionally, he located a bloody knife near her body. The knife was approximately six inches in length.”
The initial investigation showed Bradford and Fleming were living together and had a five-month-old child together, according to the complaint.
Fleming had a single puncture wound on the top of his left hand and was transported by members of the Charleston Fire Department to Charleston Area Medical Center. He was treated and was released into custody, Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett wrote in a news release.
Fleming was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge later Wednesday morning and transported to South Central Regional Jail, Hazelett wrote. Police are still investigating the incident.
No additional information has been released.