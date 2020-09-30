A Charleston man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the shooting death of another Charleston man outside of a bar two years ago.
On Sept. 30, 2018, Joseph Gilbert Lucas Jr., 34, shot and killed Timothy Dewayne Rush, 29, outside of the Gold Dome bar in Kanawha City. At 6 a.m., Lucas pulled into the bar's parking lot in a black SUV with two friends and approached Rush, a Charleston Police Department detective wrote in the criminal complaint.
Lucas and the men became involved in an argument, which ended when Lucas pulled out a handgun and shot Rush multiple times, killing him, according to the complaint. A witness identified Lucas as the person who was engaged in the argument when Rush was shot.
Lucas spent nearly one month on the run until federal marshals arrested him in the Elkview area in October 2018. He was taken into custody and originally pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.
Now two years later, Lucas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
Tabit scheduled Lucas' sentencing date for 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021. He faces 10 to 40 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge.