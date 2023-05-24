Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Charleston man admitted Tuesday to defrauding a West Virginia charitable organization of more than $870,000.

Ben Cisco, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

