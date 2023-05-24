A Charleston man admitted Tuesday to defrauding a West Virginia charitable organization of more than $870,000.
Ben Cisco, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Cisco was the finance and operations manager for West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a statewide disaster relief organization, according to tax records and the organization’s executive director Jenny Gannoway.
As an employee, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, Cisco, had access to the nonprofit’s finances and its debit cards. He regularly worked with its accountant.
The man’s duties included preparing the charity’s biweekly payroll, depositing payments into its bank accounts and providing its Board of Directors with updates regarding its finances.
According to a plea agreement, Cisco admitted that from March 19, 2020, through Sept. 28, 2022, he devised and executed a scheme to defraud the organization.
The scheme involved electronically transferring money from the nonprofit’s debit cards to its account with the Flipcause crowd-funding platform, which recorded those transfers as donations. Then he electronically transferred money from the charity’s Flipcause account to his personal bank account, which he had falsely labeled as belonging to the charity.
Cisco caused at least $518,101 of loss to the charity, and also admitted to defrauding the charity of an additional $285,626.64 in travel reimbursements and $67,560 by purchasing gift cards without authorization. The total loss to VOAD was $871,288.
Gannoway said Wednesday that Cisco has not worked for VOAD since September 2022. Gannoway thanked the FBI for its investigation and the US Attorney’s office for prosecuting Cisco.
“We're eager to put this unfortunate chapter behind us and focus 100% on the mission of West Virginia VOAD,” she said. “It’s helping those in need. We're strong financially and organizationally. And we're not going to be diverted from our mission.”
According to Cisco’s plea agreement, prosecutors will move the court to dismiss another charge of wire fraud as well as three counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Cisco faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the two counts of wire fraud.
The total combined maximum penalty for the charges is 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Cisco will also pay restitution.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
