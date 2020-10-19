A judge on Monday sentenced a Charleston man to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man on the city’s West Side on July 4, 2019.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Braheem Jamal Griffin, 27, to 25 years in prison for the death of Tre’Quan Gibson, who was a recent Riverside High School graduate.
Gibson, a student and athlete who attended South Charleston High School before transferring to Riverside, was found dead in front of the Second Avenue Neighborhood Center, on Charleston’s West Side, shortly after 11 p.m. on the holiday.
Griffin spent nearly five months on the run before being arrested by federal marshals in Philadelphia in November 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 31.
Griffin will get credit on his sentence for the 315 days he’s already served.