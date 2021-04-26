Police are looking for a man they say opened an apartment door and shot and killed a Charleston man early Sunday near the Elk City neighborhood on the city's West Side.
George Scott Bishop, 46, of Charleston, was found dead with gunshot wounds after officers responded to a report of a shooting about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said in a news release. Bishop was shot in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Crescent Road.
Bishop was sitting on a couch when the man opened the door and fired, Hazelett said. The man then fled toward Crescent Road.
Police said the man wore jeans, a dark coat, a red hat and a red bandana over his face.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.