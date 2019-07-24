Charleston PD announces new tool to help solve gun crimes

The Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday that they are using a new computer system to help solve gun crimes.
Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the launch of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, an onsite computer system that is used to analyze shell casings.
Police have recently installed the NIBIN system at the Cjar;estpm department's Criminal Investigation Division to enhance the investigations of violent crimes involving firearms.
“The integration of NIBIN into investigations of gun-related crimes in our city has already proven to be beneficial in linking cases that otherwise would not have any apparent connections,” said Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith.
NIBIN is used to capture digital images of ballistic evidence and match them with shell casings from other gun-related crimes, and analyze shell casings recovered at shooting and shots fired incidents, according to a Charleston PD press release.
Recovered shell casings are then entered into the NIBIN system and compared to other casings in the database which allows investigators to connect multiple crime scenes, oftentimes from different jurisdictions, with the knowledge that the same gun was used.
A detective at the Charleston Police Department, with specialized training in the use of the NIBIN system, has been assigned to cases where shell casings or firearms are recovered as evidence and has already received multiple matches or “hits” that have assisted investigators, police said.